South O’ the Highway

Gwyneth Paltrow and Son Moses Chat with Jimmy Fallon

The stars talked about current events and more.

SOTH Team June 17, 2020

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon chatted with Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night, and Paltrow’s son Moses, 14, made an unexpected cameo.

The two stars discussed how Paltrow is dealing with the quarantine. “It’s the most impactful, waking-up time I’ve ever experience in my lifetime,” Paltrow said. “There’s an amazing reckoning happening at every level…we have an opportunity here, between COVID and the amplification of Black Lives Matter, to make big changes in the way we live.”

The more serious talk was interrupted by Moses, who Fallon couldn’t believe had grown so much. “I haven’t seen you in so long!” Fallon exclaimed. “You were like a baby last time I saw you. We were, like, wrestling around and stuff. Oh my gosh!”

Moses talked about playing guitar and piano, following in dad Chris Martin‘s rockstar footsteps.

Watch the interview above.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

June 15, 2020
124

Tinsley Mortimer Exits ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

June 12, 2020
677

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Update on ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Ali Wentworth, Kelly Ripa, Don Lemon, Joy Behar, Mariska Hargitay
June 9, 2020
361

Stars Come Out for The Retreat All Against Abuse Virtual Gala

Robert Downey Jr. at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere
June 8, 2020
233

Robert Downey Jr.-Produced ‘Perry Mason’ Coming to HBO