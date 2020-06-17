Gwyneth Paltrow and Son Moses Chat with Jimmy Fallon

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon chatted with Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night, and Paltrow’s son Moses, 14, made an unexpected cameo.

The two stars discussed how Paltrow is dealing with the quarantine. “It’s the most impactful, waking-up time I’ve ever experience in my lifetime,” Paltrow said. “There’s an amazing reckoning happening at every level…we have an opportunity here, between COVID and the amplification of Black Lives Matter, to make big changes in the way we live.”

The more serious talk was interrupted by Moses, who Fallon couldn’t believe had grown so much. “I haven’t seen you in so long!” Fallon exclaimed. “You were like a baby last time I saw you. We were, like, wrestling around and stuff. Oh my gosh!”

Moses talked about playing guitar and piano, following in dad Chris Martin‘s rockstar footsteps.

Watch the interview above.