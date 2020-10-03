Hamptons International Film Fest 2020: A Supplementary Guide

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The official 2020 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) Program Guide is now available on the HIFF website, with the full scoop on the narrative features, documentaries, short films and other programs being screened during the festival, October 8–14. If you’re looking to catch a screening or two, it’s the ideal resource because you can learn about each film and choose your tickets carefully, but if you’re a movie buff looking to catch as many screenings as possible, you might need a little extra help prioritizing and scheduling your itinerary. When used in conjunction with the official HIFF Program Guide, this supplementary resource can help you maximize your festival experience and, thus, your support of HIFF.

This year’s movies will be screened in a variety of ways, both virtual and in-person, but there’s no guarantee that a drive-in film will be available for streaming later, or vice versa. Some virtual screenings are scheduled for specific times and may not be available for on-demand viewing either, so keep an eye out for that.

Tickets to the drive-in screenings in Amagansett and East Hampton are $50 per car. Tickets to the outdoor screenings on the lawn of the Southampton Arts Center (SAC) are $15. General admission tickets to the virtual cinema screenings, scheduled and on-demand, are $15, however opening and closing night virtual screening tickets are $25. A Conversation With… tickets are $25, and Winick Talks tickets are $10. Movie buffs should consider purchasing a Virtual Discovery Pass, which grants access to all virtual offerings, except for the opening and closing night films, and includes a filmgoer year-long membership for $250. Now, bring on the films!

One chance, and one chance only:

Ammonite

US Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Francis Lee, UK/Australia/USA, 2020, HIFF Spotlight

Friday, October 9, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In

In-person now, on-demand later:

Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something

World Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Rick Korn, USA, 2020, HIFF Views from Long Island

Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In

Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand

I Am a Town

Documentary Feature directed by Mischa Richter, USA, 2020, HIFF Documentary Competition

Sunday, October 11, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In

Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand

Nomadland

Narrative Feature directed by Chloé Zhao, USA, 2020, HIFF Spotlight

Sunday, October 11, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In

Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand

One Night in Miami…

Narrative Feature directed by Regina King, USA, 2020, HIFF Closing Night Film

Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In

Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand

Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

East Coast Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. Outdoor Screening at SAC

Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand

Us Kids

New York Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Kim A. Snyder, USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

Sunday, October 11, 7 p.m. Outdoor Screening at SAC

Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand

With Drawn Arms

World Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi, USA, 2020, HIFF Opening Night Film

Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In

Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In

Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand

Drive-ins and virtual screenings, just not on-demand:

The Father

Narrative Feature directed by Florian Zeller, UK/France, 2020, HIFF Spotlight

Friday, October 9, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In

Sunday, October 11, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Nine Days

East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Edson Oda, USA, 2020, HIFF Spotlight

Monday, October 12, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In

Wednesday, October 14, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

The Truffle Hunters

Documentary Feature directed by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, Italy/USA/Greece, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

Friday, October 9, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In

Saturday, October 10, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Sunday, October 11, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Totally virtual, but not on-demand:

The Climb

Narrative Feature directed by Michael Angelo Covino, USA, 2019, HIFF World Cinema

Friday, October 9, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Gunda

Documentary Feature directed by Victor Kossakovsky, Norway/USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

Friday, October 9, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

I Carry You with Me

Narrative Feature directed by Heidi Ewing, USA/Mexico, 2020, HIFF Narrative Competition

Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Tuesday, October 13, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Minari

East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Lee Isaac Chung, USA, 2020, HIFF Spotlight

Saturday, October 10, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

Sunday, October 11, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening

On-demand only, beginning 10 a.m. Friday, October 9 through October 14:

Coded Bias

Documentary Feature directed by Shalini Kantayya, USA/UK/China, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

Collective

East Coast Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Alexander Nanau, Romania/Luxembourg, 2019, HIFF Documentary Competition

Crazy, Not Insane

US Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Alex Gibney, USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

Farewell Amor

Narrative Feature directed by Ekwa Msangi, USA, 2019, HIFF World Cinema

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds

US Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer, USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

Herself

East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Ireland/UK, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

I Am Greta

US Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Nathan Grossman, Sweden, 2020, HIFF Air, Land + Sea

Rose Plays Julie

US Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy, Ireland/UK, 2019, HIFF World Cinema

Sound of Metal

East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Darius Marder, Belgium/USA, 2019, HIFF Spotlight

Stray

Documentary Feature directed by Elizabeth Lo, USA, 2020, HIFF Compassion, Justice and Animal Rights

This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection

East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Lesotho/South Africa/Italy, 2019, HIFF Narrative Competition

Time

Documentary Feature directed by Garrett Bradley, USA, 2020, HIFF Documentary Competition

Two of Us

East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Filippo Meneghetti, France/Luxembourg/Belgium, 2019, HIFF Narrative Competition

Undine

Narrative Feature directed by Christian Petzold, Germany/France, 2020, HIFF World Cinema

Wander Darkly

East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Tara Miele, USA, 2020, HIFF Views from Long Island

Short Film Programs On-Demand

Narrative Short Film Competition

Documentary Short Film Competition

University Short Films Showcase

On the Road to Find Out

Winick Talks On-Demand

Meet the Competition Filmmakers

Lights, Camera, Action?

Keeping It Reel with Sagindie

A Conversation With… On-Demand

Kate Winslet, star of Ammonite

Leslie Odom, Jr., star of One Night in Miami…

Steven Yeun, star of Minari

To peruse the official HIFF Program Guide and to purchase screening tickets, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.