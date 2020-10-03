Hamptons International Film Fest 2020: A Supplementary Guide

The official 2020 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) Program Guide is now available on the HIFF website, with the full scoop on the narrative features, documentaries, short films and other programs being screened during the festival, October 8–14. If you’re looking to catch a screening or two, it’s the ideal resource because you can learn about each film and choose your tickets carefully, but if you’re a movie buff looking to catch as many screenings as possible, you might need a little extra help prioritizing and scheduling your itinerary. When used in conjunction with the official HIFF Program Guide, this supplementary resource can help you maximize your festival experience and, thus, your support of HIFF.
This year’s movies will be screened in a variety of ways, both virtual and in-person, but there’s no guarantee that a drive-in film will be available for streaming later, or vice versa. Some virtual screenings are scheduled for specific times and may not be available for on-demand viewing either, so keep an eye out for that.
Tickets to the drive-in screenings in Amagansett and East Hampton are $50 per car. Tickets to the outdoor screenings on the lawn of the Southampton Arts Center (SAC) are $15. General admission tickets to the virtual cinema screenings, scheduled and on-demand, are $15, however opening and closing night virtual screening tickets are $25. A Conversation With… tickets are $25, and Winick Talks tickets are $10. Movie buffs should consider purchasing a Virtual Discovery Pass, which grants access to all virtual offerings, except for the opening and closing night films, and includes a filmgoer year-long membership for $250. Now, bring on the films!
One chance, and one chance only:
Ammonite
US Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Francis Lee, UK/Australia/USA, 2020, HIFF Spotlight
Friday, October 9, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In
In-person now, on-demand later:
Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something
World Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Rick Korn, USA, 2020, HIFF Views from Long Island
Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In
Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand
I Am a Town
Documentary Feature directed by Mischa Richter, USA, 2020, HIFF Documentary Competition
Sunday, October 11, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In
Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand
Nomadland
Narrative Feature directed by Chloé Zhao, USA, 2020, HIFF Spotlight
Sunday, October 11, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In
Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand
One Night in Miami…
Narrative Feature directed by Regina King, USA, 2020, HIFF Closing Night Film
Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In
Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand
Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
East Coast Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. Outdoor Screening at SAC
Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand
Us Kids
New York Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Kim A. Snyder, USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
Sunday, October 11, 7 p.m. Outdoor Screening at SAC
Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand
With Drawn Arms
World Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi, USA, 2020, HIFF Opening Night Film
Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In
Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In
Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m. through October 14 Virtual Streaming On-Demand
Drive-ins and virtual screenings, just not on-demand:
The Father
Narrative Feature directed by Florian Zeller, UK/France, 2020, HIFF Spotlight
Friday, October 9, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In
Sunday, October 11, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Nine Days
East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Edson Oda, USA, 2020, HIFF Spotlight
Monday, October 12, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In
Wednesday, October 14, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
The Truffle Hunters
Documentary Feature directed by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, Italy/USA/Greece, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
Friday, October 9, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In
Saturday, October 10, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Sunday, October 11, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Totally virtual, but not on-demand:
The Climb
Narrative Feature directed by Michael Angelo Covino, USA, 2019, HIFF World Cinema
Friday, October 9, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Monday, October 12, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Gunda
Documentary Feature directed by Victor Kossakovsky, Norway/USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
Friday, October 9, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
I Carry You with Me
Narrative Feature directed by Heidi Ewing, USA/Mexico, 2020, HIFF Narrative Competition
Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Tuesday, October 13, 7 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Minari
East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Lee Isaac Chung, USA, 2020, HIFF Spotlight
Saturday, October 10, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
Sunday, October 11, 3 p.m. Scheduled Virtual Screening
On-demand only, beginning 10 a.m. Friday, October 9 through October 14:
Coded Bias
Documentary Feature directed by Shalini Kantayya, USA/UK/China, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
Collective
East Coast Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Alexander Nanau, Romania/Luxembourg, 2019, HIFF Documentary Competition
Crazy, Not Insane
US Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Alex Gibney, USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
Farewell Amor
Narrative Feature directed by Ekwa Msangi, USA, 2019, HIFF World Cinema
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds
US Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer, USA, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
Herself
East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Ireland/UK, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
I Am Greta
US Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Nathan Grossman, Sweden, 2020, HIFF Air, Land + Sea
Rose Plays Julie
US Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy, Ireland/UK, 2019, HIFF World Cinema
Sound of Metal
East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Darius Marder, Belgium/USA, 2019, HIFF Spotlight
Stray
Documentary Feature directed by Elizabeth Lo, USA, 2020, HIFF Compassion, Justice and Animal Rights
This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection
East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Lesotho/South Africa/Italy, 2019, HIFF Narrative Competition
Time
Documentary Feature directed by Garrett Bradley, USA, 2020, HIFF Documentary Competition
Two of Us
East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Filippo Meneghetti, France/Luxembourg/Belgium, 2019, HIFF Narrative Competition
Undine
Narrative Feature directed by Christian Petzold, Germany/France, 2020, HIFF World Cinema
Wander Darkly
East Coast Premiere, Narrative Feature directed by Tara Miele, USA, 2020, HIFF Views from Long Island
Short Film Programs On-Demand
Narrative Short Film Competition
Documentary Short Film Competition
University Short Films Showcase
On the Road to Find Out
Winick Talks On-Demand
Meet the Competition Filmmakers
Lights, Camera, Action?
Keeping It Reel with Sagindie
A Conversation With… On-Demand
Kate Winslet, star of Ammonite
Leslie Odom, Jr., star of One Night in Miami…
Steven Yeun, star of Minari
To peruse the official HIFF Program Guide and to purchase screening tickets, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.