Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Hamptons International Film Festival kicks off tonight, Thursday, October 8, with its opening night film. As the official first screening of the week-long event, With Drawn Arms will also be the first to become available for virtual screening on-demand. With the exception of the closing night film, all other on-demand films can be streamed starting Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m.

Drive-in tickets are $50 per car, and a virtual cinema ticket for the opening night film is $25. All tickets should be purchased online in advance.

RELATED: Hamptons International Film Fest 2020: A Supplementary Guide

With Drawn Arms

World Premiere, Documentary Feature directed by Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi, USA, 2020, HIFF Films of Conflict & Resolution

Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m. East Hampton Drive-In

Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m. Amagansett Drive-In

Second Chance: Virtual Streaming On-Demand Through October 14

While the national anthem played during the 1968 Olympics, gold medal-winning champion Tommie Smith proudly raised his fist in the air—a Black Power salute. This act of silent protest has become one of the most recognizable images in the history of sports. Almost fifty years later, Smith has partnered with artist Glenn Kaino to help explore and expand his legacy. In the process, the duo travel around the country, meeting with key figures who were inspired by Smith’s sacrifice and working on new art projects designed to connect Smith’s intention to a new generation. The film features interviews with various subjects including soccer gold medalist and activist Megan Rapinoe, the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, and actor Jesse Williams, who also serves as an executive producer along with musician John Legend. The untold story of Smith’s sacrifice becomes a cautionary tale of how we must work together to keep each other’s stories alive and a reminder of how much, but also how little, has changed for athletes who are using their voices to make a difference.

To peruse the official HIFF Program Guide and to purchase screening tickets, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.