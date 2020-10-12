South o’ the Highway

‘Leave the World Behind’ Gets Netflix Treatment

By
comments
Posted on
Leave the World Behind stars Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington
Leave the World Behind stars Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington
Patrick McMullan

Author Rumaan Alam‘s critically acclaimed new Hamptons-set novel, Leave the World Behind, will be adapted by director Sam Esmail into a film for Netflix starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington.

The book was recently released to unanimous praise. “Amanda and Clay head out to a remote corner of Long Island expecting a vacation: a quiet reprieve from life in New York City, quality time with their teenage son and daughter, and a taste of the good life in the luxurious home they’ve rented for the week,” according to publisher HarperCollins. “But a late-night knock on the door breaks the spell. Ruth and G. H. are an older couple—it’s their house, and they’ve arrived in a panic. They bring the news that a sudden blackout has swept the city. But in this rural area—with the TV and internet now down, and no cell phone service—it’s hard to know what to believe.”

A twisty, darkly humorous and timely tale, Leave the World Behind is a 2020 National Book Award finalist and has been receiving a ton of buzz from high-profile outlets, including Entertainment Weekly and the New Yorker.

Esmail previously worked with Roberts on the Amazon Prime thriller Homecoming.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites