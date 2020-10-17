View this post on Instagram

Double Digits! Today, Harper and Gideon turn ten years old. Ten years! This last decade has absolutely whizzed by – and I’ve loved it. I’ve never felt more tired and broken down, nor more awake and alive. My parenting skills are both terrible and amazing. Having children makes you grow in a thousand different directions, and I am just so thankful to my kids for all of it (and to @dbelicious for his unstoppable, handsome, tireless devotion and commitment to being a parent). Kind, smart, clever, hilarious, savvy, intuitive, ingenious – they are my absolute prides and joys. I love them with every ounce of my being. #grateful