East Hampton residents Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka recently celebrated an important milestone.
The couple’s twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, turned 10 on October 12, and Patrick Harris took Instagram to wish them a heartfelt happy birthday.
Double Digits! Today, Harper and Gideon turn ten years old. Ten years! This last decade has absolutely whizzed by – and I’ve loved it. I’ve never felt more tired and broken down, nor more awake and alive. My parenting skills are both terrible and amazing. Having children makes you grow in a thousand different directions, and I am just so thankful to my kids for all of it (and to @dbelicious for his unstoppable, handsome, tireless devotion and commitment to being a parent). Kind, smart, clever, hilarious, savvy, intuitive, ingenious – they are my absolute prides and joys. I love them with every ounce of my being. #grateful
Harris and Burtka have been together since 2004 and married since 2014. Burtka, an actor and chef, hosted Dan’s GrillHampton 2019.