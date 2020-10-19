Ramona Singer Hosts ‘Gatsby’ Party in Southampton

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ramona Singer doesn’t disappoint when it comes to hosting parties and celebrations.

The Real Housewives of New York star hosted an “intimate Gatsby themed dinner party” at her home in Southampton over the weekend with as much glam and elegance as we expected! Singer posted a photo of herself on her Instagram posing in front of the black-and-white themed table decked with pearl necklaces and chinaware.

Fans were quick to comment, leaving Singer to engage with them on social media. The reality star ensured everyone that she is being safe when it comes to having her friends over.

“I am being with only the same people for the past five months,” she replied to a fan. “We only hang out with each other.”

Prior to returning to her Hamptons home, Ramona spent a couple months in quarantine with her ex Mario Singer and daughter Avery Singer at his home in Florida. Now it seems like she’s back and forth to New York City, “enjoying” her new Monday routine, giving back at Heart of the Hamptons, and hanging out with her friends, including Sonja Morgan and Pamela Morgan.