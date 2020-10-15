Top 10 East End Outdoor Events This Week: October 16–22, 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There’s a great deal to do and see on the East End this week, with several exhilarating outdoor events you don’t want to miss. This week’s top happenings include a TV pilot drive-in festival, a Halloween party for our furry companions and more!

North Fork TV Festival

Saturday, October 17, 5:30 p.m.

The annual festival comes to Castello di Borghese Vineyard with exclusive drive-in pilot screenings, creator conversations, an award ceremony honoring Jeremy Sisto, bites and drinks from local eateries and wineries, live music and more. 17150 County Road 48, Cutchogue. northfork.tv

Forest to Salt Marsh Walk

Sunday, October 18, 10:30 a.m.

Join South Fork Natural History Museum Education & Outreach Coordinator Melanie Meade for a 1.5-mile walk along a Greenport trail that winds through shrublands and an old oak forest, ending with stunning views of the Long Island Sound. Register for meeting place. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

RG|NY Harvest Weekend

Sunday, October 18, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Guests will receive their own “harvest gear” as winemaker Lilia Perez guides them through an exclusive look into winemaking process. Tickets are $85 and include lunch from Lombardi’s Love Lane Market and a bottle of 2018 Scielo Roseì. 6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. store.rgnywine.com

Wag-O-Ween

Sunday, October 18, 1 p.m.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Spooktacular is “bark” again with a Doggie Costume Parade and a Howloween Photo Booth. Email [email protected] to register. 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Gather Outdoor Screening

Sunday, October 18, 6 p.m.

This documentary follows the stories of natives on the frontlines of a growing movement to reconnect with spiritual and cultural identities that were devastated by genocide. Tickets to the Southampton Arts Center screening are $15 but free to members of the Shinnecock Nation. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

CTREE Fall Open House

October 19–22, 5 p.m.

Celebrate a decade of serving the special needs community of the East End by watching therapeutic riding lessons and meeting the CTREE horses. 93 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-779-2835, ctreeny.org

Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

October 17–26.

Virtual participants can walk or run any 5K and submit times through October 26. All race proceeds support the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. shelterislandfall5k.com

Private Guided Wine Country Tour

Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Long Island Bike Tours take your group of up to six people on an intimate and private tour experience through the bucolic North Fork. eastendbiketours.com

Book Sale on the Bricks

Saturdays through October 30, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Books in boxes will be rolled outside Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library on to the bricks for your perusal, delight, delectation and purchase. 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

The Maize at Fairview Farm

Now through November 8, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Fairview Farm at Mecox’s popular corn maze returns for its 20th year with an all-new design, featuring an easy route and a much more challenge path through eight acres of winding paths through 10-feet-tall corn. 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

