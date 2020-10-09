Top 10 East End Outdoor Events This Week: October 9–15, 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There’s so much to do and see on the East End, with thrilling and enriching happenings nearly every day. Experience the beauty and fun of the area at this week’s top outdoor events, including outdoor movie screenings, a day at the gorgeous LongHouse Reserve and more!

Black Panther: A Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Friday, October 9, 7 p.m.

Southampton Arts Center hosts a special outdoor screening of Black Panther to honor the life of Chadwick Boseman, who recently died after a hard-fought battle with colon cancer. The film follows T’Challa (Boseman) as he returns home to the fictional, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as king and Black Panther is tested, and he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk. Tickets are $12 and must be purchased in advance, and guests must bring their own chairs, blankets and masks. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Remote 5k/10k Walk/Run for Wellness Foundation

Saturday, October 10, 5 a.m.–6 p.m.

Join the Wellness Foundation on Saturday, October 10 for a remote 5K/10K walk/run to support good health for everyone, everywhere. With your support, the foundation can help reverse chronic disease and give everyone a fighting chance to rise up in good health. Sign up online and submit times between October 8–13. Registration is $25 per person, $50 per family. wfeh.org/adults-programs/wellness-rising

Hamptons Ride & Wine 2020

Saturday, October 10, 8 a.m.

This is a fun, non-competitive ride through the South Fork for all levels of bike riders, benefitting i-tri. Riders can choose their route and experience, with options including scenic 10-mile and 30-mile bike rides, boxed lunches to-go, wine tastings and a sit-down lunch. Registration begins at $100. The rains date is Sunday, October 11. 1947 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton. itrigirls.org

Family Day & Dahlia Day at LongHouse Reserve

Saturday, October 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Parents and children of all ages are invited to take part in two free events at the LongHouse Reserve. Family Day, a free outdoor event inviting the community to discover the beauty of the 16-acre reserve, offers curated activities representative of LongHouse’s connection with art, nature and design. The four activities are gentle family yoga (max 12 people), an art workshop, a wildlife presentation and a family treasure hunt. Ticket entries are set for 75-minute visits starting at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dahlia Day consists of a book signing with Frances Palmer followed by a hands-on flower arranging workshop. Online registration is required to attend. 133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Wine Tasting and Art Show in the Garden

Saturday, October 10, 2 p.m.

Enjoy the Good Ground Heritage Garden at St. Joseph Villa with a curated art show, plus a wine and cheese tasting sponsored by Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Delicious non-alcoholic tasting options will be offered, as well. Photography, painting and sculpture are available for purchase by some of the East End’s most beloved artists, including Fritz Cass, Eric Striffler, Matt Raynor, Paton Miller, Jeff Muhs, Mark Webber, Jerome Lucani, Kara Hoblin, Dalton Portella, Agnes Soethoudt, Scott Bluedorn, Stephen Mannino, Carolyn Munaco and Lori Shorin. A percentage of art sales will support our Good Ground Heritage Garden, including a new glass greenhouse and wheelchair-accessible garden beds. Donors will also get an opportunity to inscribe a name or dedication for posterity in the engraved Founders Bricks. Event tickets are $40, and engraved brick sales are $100 for sponsorship. 81 Lynn Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-268-4166, eciny.org

East End Seaport Museum Lighthouse Cruise

Saturday, October 10, 4:30 p.m.

The insightful, two-hour cruise, narrated by the great-grandson of the last keeper of the lighthouse, includes up-close views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light and the chance to explore inside, a rare opportunity on the East End. Boat and lighthouse occupancy are reduced at this time, and masks are required. Tickets are $49; $19 for children ages 3–12. 103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

TangerFIT Virtual 5K

October 11–18

Tanger Outlets and the North Fork Breast Health Coalition are commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the annual 5K, now in a new format. Participants have the entire week to complete their walk or run on the route, day and time that works for them. Registration is $27.50 and ends October 10 at midnight. After walkers and runners complete their 5K, they should take the opportunity to log their individual results on the registration site. Top finishers in each category will be awarded a medal. northforkbreasthealth.org/events

Dinner in the Vines

Monday, October 12, 6 p.m.

Immerse yourself in North Fork culture as RG|NY and North Fork Table & Inn up the ante on the traditional food and wine pairing. The pair is hosting an exclusive, multi-coursed cocktail hour and dinner in the vines. Dine on the acclaimed creations of restaurateur and Michelin-starred chef John Fraser paired with a selection of RG|NY’s 2018 varieties. Note that North Fork Table & Inn is unable to accommodate any food substitutions for allergies or aversions. Tickets are $250. Visit the RG|NY Facebook page for ticket information. 6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, facebook.com/rgnywine

Cloud Garden Exhibition

Now through Monday, October 12

Cloud Garden is a site-specific outdoor installation and community project by artist Monica Banks. Installed in the trees of Guild Hall’s Furman Garden, tangles of wire, balled-up deer fencing, feathers, pop tops from seltzer cans, unidentifiable pieces of hardware and other artifacts from the artist’s everyday life hang as mobiles, creating dangling objects that shimmer in the air like the stories we tell about ourselves. This is the last week to see these dazzling pieces at Guild Hall. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Hamptons International Film Festival: Outdoor Screenings

Now through Monday, October 12

The Hamptons International Film Festival comes to 2020 with insightful documentaries, gripping feature films and world-class world cinema in exciting new virtual and drive-in formats. Scheduled outdoor screenings include Ammonite and I Am a Town at the Amagansett drive-in, Nomadland and Nine Days at the East Hampton drive-in, and Us Kids at Southampton Arts Center. Tickets to the drive-in screenings are $50 per car, and tickets to the outdoor screenings on the lawn of the Southampton Arts Center are $15. While outdoor HIFF screenings end on October 12, the virtual cinema continues through October 14. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.