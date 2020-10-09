Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Week: October 9–15, 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Feel like staying in this weekend? You’re in luck, because the East End has several exciting events that you can enjoy from the comfort of home. This week’s top virtual events include an artist talk, two stellar musical performances and more!

Alicia Longwell in Conversation with Jaume Plensa

Friday, October 9, 5 p.m.

International artist Jaume Plensa discusses his poignant public art works with Chief Curator Alicia Longwell in an online livestream. The never-before-seen sculpture, on view in the Parrish Art Museum’s outdoor exhibition Field of Dreams, evokes silence and stillness in a complex world. The event is free, but registration is required. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Alex Klein in Concert

Friday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy Award–winning oboist Alex Klein joins Twin Forks Musicivic for a special livestream performance. Klein will be performing solo works by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for oboe and will be joined by members of Quartet Salonniere for a movement of Mozart’s Oboe Quartet in F Major. This event is free, but registration is required. musicivic.net/twin-forks-musicivic

Montauk Chowder Contest

October 10–November 15

Join the Montauk Chamber of Commerce starting Columbus Day weekend to taste and vote online for your favorite place to get clam chowder. This year you’re a judge! Your purchase of a 2020 Chowder Mug comes with a coupon for one free cup of chowder redeemable at one participating restaurant when you spend $10 or more through November 15. When you vote, you’ll be automatically entered to win a $200 gift card to your choice restaurant. Bid online now for Montauk Getaway packages, CBD products from Serious Dirt Botanics and other fabulous auction items. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 12. montaukchamber.com/2020chowdercontest

Hamptons International Film Festival: Virtual Cinema

Now through Wednesday, October 14

The Hamptons International Film Festival comes to 2020 with insightful documentaries, gripping feature films and world-class world cinema in exciting new virtual and drive-in formats. Scheduled virtual screenings include The Father, The Truffle Hunters, I Carry You with Me and Minari, with even more available on-demand, including Coded Bias, Herself, Stray and Sound of Metal. General admission tickets to the virtual cinema screenings, scheduled and on-demand, are $15. A Conversation With… tickets are $25, and Winick Talks tickets are $10. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Jacques Brel by Alfredo Merat On-Demand

Now through Thursday, October 15

Watch East End singer-songwriter Alfredo Merat perform the music of Jacques Brel from his 2016 concert at Bay Street Theater. The story and music of Brel, one of the most popular singers of French songs, comes to life on stage with Merat’s tribute to this music legend that marked the 40th year anniversary of his death. Ticket purchasers will receive a link via email to a private webpage to view the one-hour concert on the airdate and time. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.