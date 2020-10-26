Victoria’s Diary: Call to Action

Since Josh and I acquired the iconic, 60-year-old Dan’s Papers, I’ve been on a listening tour meeting many leaders on the East End of Long Island.

There is something truly magical about that piece of our world surrounded by the ocean on one side and the Long Island Sound on the other.

To help bring visitors to the area during the winter, Dan’s Papers will sponsor — with the cooperation of the town supervisors on the East End — a public art space experience, which will invite 20 sculptors to show their work in the business districts of the area.

I remember the great success of the CowParade in New York City. It brought many tourists and residents to ogle the artists’ stellar works. What better a way to brighten the winter!

Dan’s Papers will be putting out a call for submissions and a map for our readers to follow the drive-through sculpture show. Stay tuned for details!

This week, I visited the Montauk Distilling Co. in Riverhead, heard leaders in business and health share information at John Catsimatidis’ Power Breakfast at NAIA restaurant in Southampton. I also heard the concerns of business leaders about doing business in the winter months of January, February and March — the quietest time on the East End.