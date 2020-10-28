East End Voting Guide: NY Assembly District 1

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Candidates:

*Indicates incumbent

New York Assembly District 1

(East Hampton, Southampton and Shelter Island Towns)

Vote for Any One

Heather C. Collins, R, C

*Fred W. Thiele Jr., D, I

Thiele, 67, of Sag Harbor, is looking for his 14th term in the New York State Assembly. Most notably, he authored legislation to create the Community Preservation Fund, a 2% real estate transfer tax to make funds available for land preservation and water quality protection, which has generated more than $1.4 billion and preserved more than 10,000 acres of land.

Collins, an East Quogue resident who has worked at the Suffolk County Board of Elections, unsuccessfully ran against Thiele in 2014 and 2016. She also tried to unseat Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming in 2017. She is not actively campaigning.

Important dates:

Now through November 1

In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane

Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific Street

Mattituck NY 11952

For times visit the website.

November 3

Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.

