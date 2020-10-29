East End Voting Guide: NY Assembly District 2

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Every day this week, we’re releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Keep an eye out for each post, or scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.

Candidates:

*Indicates incumbent

New York Assembly District 2

(Southold and Riverhead Towns)

Vote for Any One

Jodi A. Giglio, R, C, I

Laura M. Jens-Smith, D, WF

William C. Van Helmond, LBT

Giglio is looking to succeed Anthony Palumbo, who is seeking the First Senate District seat. serving her third four-year term on the Riverhead Town Board. She also has experience in the private sector, owning a small business.

Jens-Smith, a resident of Laurel, was the first woman elected Riverhead Town Supervisor in 2017 when she unseated longtime Republican supervisor Sean Walter. She ran for the position after six years on the Mattituck-Cutchogue Board of Education, where she also served as president for two years. Jen-Smith, 57, lost a bid for a second term by Republican Yvette Aguiar in 2019. Before getting into public office, she worked as a cardiac care and recovery room nurse.

Van Helmond, a 57-year-old Jamesport resident, is a business owner for 39 years. He has been on the board of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, treasurer of the North Fork Promotional Council, member of the Mattituck Lions, member of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, and past president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association. He has been a member of EPCAL Watch and spoke out against the sale of EPCAL. He also serves as a Eucharistic minister.

Important dates:

Now through November 1

In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane

Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific Street

Mattituck NY 11952

For times visit the website.

November 3

Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.

