East End Voting Guide: NY Assembly District 2

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Every day this week, we’re releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Keep an eye out for each post, or scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.
Candidates:
*Indicates incumbent
New York Assembly District 2
(Southold and Riverhead Towns)
Vote for Any One
Jodi A. Giglio, R, C, I
Laura M. Jens-Smith, D, WF
William C. Van Helmond, LBT
Giglio is looking to succeed Anthony Palumbo, who is seeking the First Senate District seat. serving her third four-year term on the Riverhead Town Board. She also has experience in the private sector, owning a small business.
Jens-Smith, a resident of Laurel, was the first woman elected Riverhead Town Supervisor in 2017 when she unseated longtime Republican supervisor Sean Walter. She ran for the position after six years on the Mattituck-Cutchogue Board of Education, where she also served as president for two years. Jen-Smith, 57, lost a bid for a second term by Republican Yvette Aguiar in 2019. Before getting into public office, she worked as a cardiac care and recovery room nurse.
Van Helmond, a 57-year-old Jamesport resident, is a business owner for 39 years. He has been on the board of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, treasurer of the North Fork Promotional Council, member of the Mattituck Lions, member of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, and past president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association. He has been a member of EPCAL Watch and spoke out against the sale of EPCAL. He also serves as a Eucharistic minister.
Important dates:
Now through November 1
In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:
Windmill Village
219 Accabonac Road
East Hampton NY 11937
Stony Brook University Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton NY 11968
Riverhead Senior Center
60 Shade Tree Lane
Aquebogue NY 11931
Southold Senior Center
750 Pacific Street
Mattituck NY 11952
For times visit the website.
November 3
Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.