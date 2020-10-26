East End Voting Guide: NY Congressional District 1

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Every day this week, we’re releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Keep an eye out for each post, or scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.
Candidates:
*Indicates incumbent
New York Congressional District 1
Vote for Any One
Nancy S. Goroff, D, WF
*Lee M. Zeldin, R, C, I
Goroff, who won a closely contested Democratic primary in June, is a scientist from Stony Brook. She taught for 23 years at Stony Brook University, where she was the chair of the chemistry department. She took a leave-of-absence last year to campaign full-time. If elected, Goroff, 52, will be the first female PhD scientist ever to serve in Congress.
Representative Zeldin, a Shirley resident, is seeking his fourth term in Congress. He spent four years on Active Duty with the U.S. Army and was deployed with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to Iraq in 2006, before returning to establish a law practice in Smithtown. Zeldin, 40, is now in the Army Reserve, where he holds the rank of lieutenant colonel. Zeldin serves on the Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees, along with five House subcommittees. He is one of two Jewish Republicans in Congress and serves as co-chairman of the House Republican Israel Caucus. A strong supporter of President Trump, he spoke this year during the Republican National Convention.
Important dates:
Now through November 1
In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:
Windmill Village
219 Accabonac Road
East Hampton NY 11937
Stony Brook University Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton NY 11968
Riverhead Senior Center
60 Shade Tree Lane
Aquebogue NY 11931
Southold Senior Center
750 Pacific Street
Mattituck NY 11952
For times visit the website.
October 27
Absentee ballot applications must be postmarked at the latest. To request an absentee ballot visit elections.ny.gov and mail in the form.
November 3
Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.