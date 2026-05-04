Howard Stern Calls Former Assistant's Lawsuit a 'Shakedown'

Howard Stern’s Hamptons legal battle with his former assistant is escalating. The Southampton resident has moved to dismiss a $2.5 million lawsuit filed by Leslie Kuhn, who is also seeking a judge to void her nondisclosure agreements.

On April 29, Stern’s attorneys filed court documents (reviewed by “South O’ The Highway”) asking a judge to dismiss the case. In the filing, Stern alleges Kuhn’s lawsuit is an attempt to secure a “hush-money payment,” calling it a “shakedown.” Stern’s attorneys also supplied email exhibits that allegedly show Kuhn knowingly signed the agreements she is now challenging.

“We are not going to play this out in public,” said Ilene Farkas, a lawyer for the SiriusXM host, in a statement to multiple outlets. “The Sterns are entitled to enforce non-disclosure agreements signed by employees who enter their home and their private life, and they have filed a motion to address the lawsuit and the conduct of Ms. Kuhn and her lawyer.”

Kuhn, who worked for Stern in some capacity since 2022, was terminated earlier this year. In her complaint, she said she most recently served as an executive assistant to Stern and his wife, Beth, at their Southampton estate known as “Oceanview.” She has accused the couple of fostering a hostile work environment and claimed Beth’s animal rescue operations were “untenable.”