East End Voting Guide: NYS Senate District 1

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Every day this week, we’re releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Keep an eye out for each post, or scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.

Candidates:

*Indicates incumbent

New York State Senate District 1

Vote for Any One

Laura A. Ahearn, D, Protect the Taxpayer

Anthony H. Palumbo, R, C

Ahearn and Palumbo will square off for a seat held by retiring Senator Kenneth LaValle since 1976. A Port Jefferson resident, Ahearn, 56, is a licensed attorney and social worker with over 20 years of crime victim advocacy experience. She founded Crime Victims Center, also known as Parents for Megan’s Law, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse and rape. Palumbo, a New Suffolk resident, is the sitting 2nd District Assemblyman, representing the North Fork and a portion of Brookhaven Town. Palumbo, 50, was first elected in 2013, after serving as a Suffolk Assistant District Attorney, where he worked as the trial supervisor for the East End towns and prosecuted major crimes and drug traffickers.

Important dates:

Now through November 1

In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane

Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific Street

Mattituck NY 11952

For times visit the website.

October 27

Absentee ballot applications must be postmarked at the latest. To request an absentee ballot visit elections.ny.gov and mail in the form.

November 3

Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.

Read More East End Voting Guide.