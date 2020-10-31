The Scoop

East End Voting Guide: Shelter Island Justice

Close up Shiny Wooden Law Gavel in Dark Brown Color, on Top of Wooden Table at the Office.
Image: 123RF

Every day this week, we're releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election.

Candidates
*Indicates incumbent

Shelter Island Justice
Vote for Any One

*Helen Rosenblum, R
Stanley I. Birnbaum, D

Rosenblum, 75, has been on the bench since 2004 and is seeking her sixth four-year term. She had served as the Shelter Island Town attorney and the Shelter Island Fire District attorney, and continues to work in private practice in Riverhead. She also serves as the East End drug court.

Birnbaum, 72, is an attorney in private practice in East Hampton.

Important dates:

Now through November 1
In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:

Windmill Village
219 Accabonac Road
East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center
60 Shade Tree Lane
Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center
750 Pacific Street
Mattituck NY 11952

For times visit the website.

November 3
Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.

Read More East End Voting Guide.

