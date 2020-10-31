East End Voting Guide: Shelter Island Justice

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Every day this week, we’re releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Keep an eye out for each post, or scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.

Candidates

*Indicates incumbent

Shelter Island Justice

Vote for Any One

*Helen Rosenblum, R

Stanley I. Birnbaum, D

Rosenblum, 75, has been on the bench since 2004 and is seeking her sixth four-year term. She had served as the Shelter Island Town attorney and the Shelter Island Fire District attorney, and continues to work in private practice in Riverhead. She also serves as the East End drug court.

Birnbaum, 72, is an attorney in private practice in East Hampton.

Important dates:

Now through November 1

In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane

Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific Street

Mattituck NY 11952

For times visit the website.

November 3

Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.

