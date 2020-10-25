East End Voting Guide: Suffolk County Courts

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Every day this week, we’re releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Keep an eye out for each post, or scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.

Candidates:

*Indicates incumbent

Suffolk County Court Judge

Vote for Any Two

*James C. Hudson, D, R, C, I

*Stephen L. Braslow, D, R, C, I

Suffolk County Family Court Judge

Vote for Any Two

*Caren Loguercio, D, R, C, I

James W. Malone, D, R, C, I

Malone, who lives in Great River, was elected a district court judge in 2018. He had served in the New York State Supreme Court as a principal law clerk to Judge William J. Condon from 2014 to 2017 and was previously the senior deputy county clerk and director of finance to County Clerk Judith A. Pascale. A Conservative, he is cross-endorsed.

Loguercio, a Family Court judge since 2010, is seeking another 4-year term. She is a Republican who is cross-endorsed.

Propositions:

There are two propositions on the November ballot. Proposition One is a law to change the term of office for Suffolk County legislators from two years to four years. Answer yes or no.

Proposition Two is to transfer excess from the Sewer Assessment Stabilization Reserve Fund for the Suffolk County Taxpayer Trust Fund. Answer yes or no.

Important dates:

Now through November 1

In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane

Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific Street

Mattituck NY 11952

For times visit the website.

October 27

Absentee ballot applications must be postmarked at the latest. To request an absentee ballot visit elections.ny.gov and mail in the form.

November 3

Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.

