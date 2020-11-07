Alec Baldwin’s Radio Show ‘Here’s the Thing’ Moves to iHeartRadio

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Billboard reports that Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin‘s radio show, Here’s the Thing, will move to iHeartRadio in January.

The star, whose radio show has been broadcast on WNYC since 2011, spoke to the outlet about the planned transfer, which will begin on January 12. Baldwin explained that the move was for a variety of reasons, but partly because he clashed with WNYC producers about his Woody Allen interview when they wanted Baldwin to ask Allen about the sexual assault allegations against him.

“Once WNYC said, ‘We won’t air the interview unless you ask these questions’ and forced that editorial content on me like that, I knew I was out of there,” Baldwin said. “That might be the only criticism of NYC that I have. I’m not saying to people to turn their backs on them or not support them. This is an experience that I had that was a singular experience which I thought was handled very badly by them. Having said that, I think there is still a lot of good there.”

Baldwin joins fellow Hamptonite Howard Stern at iHeartRadio.