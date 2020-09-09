Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have announced the birth of the newest member of their family, a baby boy.

Hilaria gave birth last night, Tuesday, September 8. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍,” she wrote on Instagram. The Baldwins now have five children together, including Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 3, Rafael, 5, and Carmen, 7.

This pregnancy has been a particularly emotional ride for the couple, who suffered two miscarriages previously. Last week, she wrote of her experience on Instagram: “I will remember this time as the gift of carrying my rainbow baby after such a rocky last year. I will remember this year as rocky as well, yet always with a perspective of gratitude—counting my blessings every single day. Gratitude has saved me emotionally. It is so easy to get caught up in the life of freedoms that I so achingly miss…but all I have to do is simply open my eyes and see how lucky I am. This gratitude practice always starts with my little humans for whom I’m so proud that I get to be their mother.” A rainbow baby is a term given for a child born after losing a baby to miscarriage or other natural cause. Hilaria has been open about her struggles and has used her platform to offer advice and warm words to those with similar struggles.

A huge congratulations to the newly expanded family!