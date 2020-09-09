South O’ the Highway

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Announce Birth of Baby Boy

The couple announced the news on Instagram.

SOTH TEAM September 9, 2020
Proud father Alec Baldwin with wife Hilaria and their kids
Proud father Alec Baldwin with wife Hilaria and their kids, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have announced the birth of the newest member of their family, a baby boy.

Hilaria gave birth last night, Tuesday, September 8. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍,” she wrote on Instagram. The Baldwins now have five children together, including Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 3, Rafael, 5, and Carmen, 7.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

This pregnancy has been a particularly emotional ride for the couple, who suffered two miscarriages previously. Last week, she wrote of her experience on Instagram: “I will remember this time as the gift of carrying my rainbow baby after such a rocky last year. I will remember this year as rocky as well, yet always with a perspective of gratitude—counting my blessings every single day. Gratitude has saved me emotionally. It is so easy to get caught up in the life of freedoms that I so achingly miss…but all I have to do is simply open my eyes and see how lucky I am. This gratitude practice always starts with my little humans for whom I’m so proud that I get to be their mother.” A rainbow baby is a term given for a child born after losing a baby to miscarriage or other natural cause. Hilaria has been open about her struggles and has used her platform to offer advice and warm words to those with similar struggles.

A huge congratulations to the newly expanded family!

