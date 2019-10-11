Howard Stern Proposes to Wife Beth Ostrosky Stern on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

East Ender Howard Stern isn’t the first name that comes to mind when one thinks of romance, but don’t tell him that. During the Wednesday, October 9 broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stern surprised everyone, most of all wife Beth Ostrosky Stern, with an impromptu proposal to get remarried!

Stern appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his book, Howard Stern Comes Again, released in March, and the launch of SiriusXM Hollywood Studios. After talking about his 11-year marriage to Beth, Stern called her up to the stage. “It’s so great when I propose to my wife, she gets embarrassed,” Stern said. “Honey, come up here, I want to propose.” Stern gave a heartfelt speech. “Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you. I’m gonna say to you now in front of all of my best friends, my sweet love, will you marry me again?”

She said yes and the crowd went wild. Before cutting to commercial, Kimmel jokingly offered Stern some hand sanitizer.

Stern broadcast The Howard Stern Show from Hollywood for the first time in nearly 20 years with a lineup of huge stars, including Jennifer Aniston, East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr., Kimmel, Adam Levine and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Watch the full interview with Stern on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.