Beyoncé Leads 2020 Grammy Nominations

East Hampton superstar Beyoncé is once again dominating Grammy nominations.

The music maven is now the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, with a whopping nine nominations for 2021. Beyoncé is up for Song of the Year (“Black Parade”), two Record of the Year awards (“Black Parade” and “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion), Best Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl”), Best R&B Performance (“Black Parade”), Best R&B Song (“Black Parade”), and Best Rap Performance (“Savage”), Best Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl”) and Best Music Film (Black Is King).

Best of luck to Queen Bey, not that she’ll need it!

The Grammy Awards will be televised on Sunday, January 31 at 8 p.m.