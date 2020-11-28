Check Out the Trailer for Alec Baldwin’s ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin returns to a beloved role in The Boss Baby: Family Business.

People has released the first trailer for the sequel to the animated family comedy Boss Baby, which once again stars Baldwin in the title role. The film will be released on March 26, 2021. Peacock Kids writes, “In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.”

The film also features the voices of Eva Longoria, Amy Sedaris, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow.

Watch the trailer above.