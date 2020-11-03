East End Election Day 2020 Update

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Despite a few mishaps, including malfunctioning voting machines at the Bridgehampton Community House that necessitated the use of paper ballots and ballot boxes earlier today, Election Day 2020 voting on the East End has been a smooth affair.

The pair of broken voting machines in Bridgehampton that were reported this morning were quickly repaired and the paper ballots will be counted by Suffolk County Board of Elections officials.

Polls remain open throughout New York State until 9 p.m. this evening, and the lines of people waiting at many polling sites in the Hamptons and on the North Fork even before doors opened at 6 a.m. this morning were a sign of a busy day, although not one that has seen reports of excessive waits or other issues on the East End. Some of that may be attributed to the record numbers of early voting and absentee ballots—more than 22% of voters in Suffolk County voted before Election Day—that have been seen as a bellwether of overall turnout far exceeding the numbers in the 2016 Presidential election year.

CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE ELECTION DAY UPDATES FROM NYC AT AMNY.COM

It should be noted that you can still cast an absentee ballot by dropping it off today (you can have somebody bring it for you, as well) at a polling site before they close or at the Suffolk County Board of Elections, located at 700 Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank. Absentee ballots in New York will be counted if they are postmarked on or before November 3 and are received by the board of elections by November 10.