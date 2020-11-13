Hamptons Gifts to Bring the Holidays to Your Home

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

From home decor to practical silverware and more, items handmade by talented East End artisans are truly special. These gifts, with a local twist, are sure to enrich any Hamptons (or North Fork!) home this holiday season.

Hamptons Handpoured Candles

Hamptons Handpoured candles are made of natural soy with plant-based fragrance oils and represent the various areas of the East End, including villages and towns, as well as specific spots. “Long Wharf,” for example, is scented with cedarwood, vanilla and honey. “The End,” representing Montauk, contains scents of sandalwood, bergamot and spice. hamptonshandpoured.com

Hamptons Hand-Embroidered Pillow

Available at Hildreth’s and made by the award-winning Catstudio, this beautiful pillow is hand-embroidered and signed by the artisan who stitched it. Catstudio notes that these stunning works of art can take up to 40 hours to complete! Catstudio also sells other items with the Hamptons embroidering, including dish towels and drinking glasses. hildreths.com, catstudio.com

Personalized Gifts from The Monogram Shop

Mother/daughter duo Valerie and Hadley Smith opened this Newtown Lane staple more than 20 years ago. The Monogram Shop offers lovely, personalized gifts for the home, including linen tissue boxes, stemless wine glasses, white terry towels with customizable monogrammed letters, napkins and more. 19 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, themonogramshops.com

Chrome Finishing with Badilla Painters, Inc.

Local painter Joe Badilla offers high-end chrome finishing to just about any household object you can think of. “If we can paint it, we can chrome it!” Badilla told Behind the Hedges earlier this year. This includes large-scale items such as cabinetry or furniture, as well as smaller objects, like plates and silverware. Chrome finishing comes in a variety of colors to fit your home. badillapainters.com

Eve Behar Pottery

Talented potter Eve Behar creates beautiful works of art from her studio in Sag Harbor. Products include flower bricks, vases and servingware. Behar’s works use a variety of glazes and are not only visually striking and truly one-of-a-kind, they’re also useful and practical as home decor. evebehar.com

Hamptons Quilt by Haptic Lab

This beautiful embroidered quilt, from Brooklyn-based design firm Haptic Lab, showcases a map of the East End, including both Forks. The roads and ocean topography are entirely hand-stitched and the quilt is available in both navy and gold. The design is currently being transitioned to all-organic materials. hapticlab.com