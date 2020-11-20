Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: November 20–26, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is known as an artists’ haven, with skillful works displayed in galleries and studios across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are five East End art exhibitions you need to check out this week!

Miles Partington Exhibition

Now through Sunday, November 22.

Tripoli Gallery presents I run to the rock, please hide me, the gallery’s second solo exhibition with Miles Partington. The exhibition highlights the artist’s recent shift in focus from sculptures to paintings on canvas, while expanding upon his array of animal subjects. 26 Ardsley Road, Wainscott. 631-377-3715, tripoligallery.com

The 1960s Exhibition

Now through November 27.

Eric Firestone Gallery’s latest exhibition features works by the likes of Willem de Kooning, George McNeil, Kyle Morris, Dorothy Dehner, Perle Fine, Shirley Gorelick and others. 4 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. ericfirestonegallery.com

Dorothy Ruddick Exhibition

Now through December 20.

The Drawing Room presents an exhibition of works by fiber artist Dorothy Ruddick. See common materials such as wool and cotton transformed into transcendent works of art. 55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5016, drawingroom-gallery.com

2o2o Vision Exhibition

Now through December 27.

2020 has already experienced seismic events that are shifting values and shaping our choices as citizens and as creators. Southampton Arts Center and New York Academy of Art invited a talented group of creators to express what they saw, what they felt and what they experienced during this time of pause and reassessment, upheaval and risk, anxiety and uncertainty. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Urban/Suburban Exhibition

Now on view.

On view in Suffolk County Historical Society’s Gish Gallery, Long Island photographer Neil Scholl’s work focuses on street and documentary. This newly curated exhibit contrasts his extraordinary street photography of NYC in the 1950s–70s with more recent images of the North Fork. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

