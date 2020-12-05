5 Books by Hamptons Authors to Gift for the Holidays

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift this holiday season, consider a book written by an East End author. From cookbooks to crime thrillers and more, there’s something for every book lover.

FOR FOODIE FANS

Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson/Potter Publishers)

Ina Garten writes: “I often say you can be miserable before eating a cookie and you can be miserable after eating a cookie, but you can never be miserable while you’re eating a cookie.” The latest by East Hampton’s Barefoot Contessa, Modern Comfort Food is a collection of crowd-pleasing, delectable recipes. From roasted sausages, peppers and onions to desserts like banana cream pie, there’s something for every palate.

FOR TRUE CRIME FANS

Girls Like Us by Christina Alger (Penguin Random House)

This fictional thriller is inspired by Long Island’s still-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders and tells the story of FBI Agent Nell Flynn, a woman who returns to Hampton Bays for her father’s funeral and discovers he, along with other Suffolk County police officers, may have been involved in a deadly cover-up spanning decades. Alger, a lifelong Hamptonite, weaves a gripping tale full of accurate references to the Hamptons community.

FOR MEMOIR FANS

Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years by Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton

Sag Harbor mother-daughter duo Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton go on a journey to Andrews’ early Hollywood years. Andrews and Walton Hamilton explore Andrews’ breakout roles in Hollywood, including My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins and more. Andrews and Walton Hamilton used Andrews’ journals from her early career to craft this true Hollywood tale.

FOR CLASSICAL FANS

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck (Penguin Books)

One of Steinbeck’s most cherished works, Of Mice and Men explores the friendship between George, a migrant ranch worker, and Lennie, a physically strong but generally gentle man with severe mental disabilities. George and Lennie’s dreams of owning their own ranch are tested in this tragic tale by Sag Harbor’s most beloved author.

FOR KIDS

5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas by Jimmy Fallon (Feiwel & Friends)

Sagaponack funnyman and TV host Jimmy Fallon wrote his latest book about the childlike wonder that comes with the Christmas season. 5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas is illustrated by Rich Deas.