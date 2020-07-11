Jimmy Fallon Publishing Fourth Children’s Book

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon is working on his fourth children’s book.

5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas will be published by Feiwel & Friends on October 27. “As my mother always said, ‘Now that the 4th of July is over, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas.’ It’s always been my favorite time of year, but those last few days were the biggest test of my patience,” Fallon told People. “I wrote this book with that kid in mind. How many more days — or as my girls call it ‘sleeps’—’til Christmas? And as my Dad always said, ‘If you order now, it should get there in time.'” The book features illustrations by Rick Deas.

Fallon has written three previous books for children, This Is Baby, Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA and Everything Is Mama. Those books were illustrated by Miguel Ordóñez. All of his books were inspired by his daughters with wife Nancy Juvonen, Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5.

Check out the cover below.