Check Out the Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Cobra Kai’ on Netflix

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the next season of Cobra Kai, starring East Hampton’s Ralph Macchio.

In the action-packed preview for the new season, Macchio’s character, Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka‘s Johnny Lawrence continue to train a new generation of teens in martial arts in the aftermath of a fight that leaves one student on life support. Fans of the Karate Kid film series will be excited to spot major characters from The Karate Kid Part II, Chozen and Kumiko (Yuji Okumoto and Tamlyn Tomita), in the trailer.

The series, which follows Macchio’s character, Daniel, from The Karate Kid film series as a grown man who gets drawn back into the world of competitive karate with rival Johnny originally premiered on Youtube Red/Premium in 2018. It’s proven to be quite the hit on Netflix, with a fourth season already in development.

When he’s not filming the hit Netflix comedy-drama, Macchio splits his time between Miller Place and East Hampton.

Cobra Kai‘s third season launches on Netflix in January.