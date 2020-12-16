Dan’s Papers Welcomes Timothy Bolger as Editor in Chief

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Context is key when it comes to local journalism, and providing valuable perspective to Long Islanders for the past two decades is Timothy Bolger, who has been named the new editor in chief of Dan’s Papers, the paper’s owner, Schneps Media, announced Wednesday.

Online at danspapers.com, in the pages of this iconic weekly publication, throughout our email newsletters and social media channels the award-winning journalist will bring his passion for original storytelling and ferreting out unreported stories to the East End in collaboration with the top-notch team of seasoned reporters and editors that have brought Dan’s Papers to its loyal readers each week.

“It is an honor to be given the awesome responsibility to lead this must-read lifestyle magazine and its stellar staff,” Bolger said. “I can’t wait to show readers what unique stories this publication will print next.”

Dan’s Papers was founded by Dan Rattiner in 1960, who is still actively involved in the media company. The company was purchased in September by Schneps Media, which has brought new life to the outlet both in print and digitally.

Bolger has won dozens of local, state, and national journalism awards for his decades covering the region for Dan’s Papers’ sister publication, the Long Island Press, which is celebrating its bicentennial in 2021, and where he also serves as editor in chief.

His ties to the East End are both personal and professional. As a child growing up in Shirley, he traveled with his parents for business to homes across the Hamptons, picnicked at Orient Point, watched the F-14s take off at Grumman in Calverton, spent extensive time with family in Wading River, and summered in Montauk. His first-ever byline was published in the Montauk Sun. For the Press, his range of investigative news and feature coverage has included ride-alongs with Hamptons bay constables, spotlighting business trends across the Twin Forks, and extensive arts and court coverage in Riverhead, to name but a few topics.

“Tim brings his energy, ideas, and skills to the iconic brand that we are proud to own,” Co-Publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis said.

“We are thrilled to have Tim take over the editorial reigns of Dan’s Papers,” said Joshua Schneps, Co-Publisher. “He is a very talented writer, reporter, editor and leader who has worked on Long Island his entire professional career. Dan’s Papers is in good hands now and into the future.”