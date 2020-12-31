Top 5 Virtual Events on the East End: New Year’s Weekend 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Staying in on New Year’s weekend? Enjoy these thrilling virtual events from the comfort and safety of home! This week’s top East End picks include a virtual book tasting, the Watermill Center’s Daxophone Consort and more!

Significance of Kwanzaa

Saturday, January 2, 2 p.m.

Ama Karikari-Yawson, founder of Milestales, will introduce the principles, practice and history of the traditions of Kwanzaa in this enlightening Zoom session. riverheadlibrary.org

Virtual New Year’s Cinnamon Swirl Chocolate Chip Bread Demo

Monday, January 4, 6:30 p.m.

Join Chef Rob Scott for a live cooking demo from his home on the Hampton Bays Public Library’s Facebook page! Scott will demonstrate a delicious cinnamon swirl chocolate chip bread to ring in 2021 with your family! To arrange for pick-up of your “Grab & Go” kit, email Donna at [email protected]. Kits limited to Hampton Bays Public Library only, but others can still tune in to the demo by visiting facebook.com/Hampton-Bays-Public-Library for the live demo or a recording at a later date. hamptonbayslibrary.org

Virtual Book Tasting

Monday, January 4, 7 p.m.

Winter is the perfect time to cozy up by the fire with a great read. Join Rogers Memorial Library for its first-ever virtual book “tasting,” where you will have the opportunity to sample books from different authors and genres. myrml.org

The Daxophone Consort

Wednesday, January 6, 5:30 p.m.

In this virtual Watermill Center workshop, the audience will learn about the material properties of this unique instrument, such as those of wood and amplification, and be introduced various aspects of performance practice. watermillcenter.org

A Christmas Carol

Now through January 3.

​Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other—past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that one must see to believe. Bay Street Theater’s theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway’s most imaginative directors, Tony Award nominee Michael Arden. On-demand tickets are $55. baystreet.org

