Tovah Feldshuh Talks New Book “Lilyville”

Quogue resident Tovah Feldshuh took to Instagram to talk about her new book, Lilyville (Hachette), releasing April 13, 2021.

Feldshuh revealed that she received the first galleys (a final draft for editing before a book is released) of Lilyville in the mail. The book is a memoir about Feldshuh’s relationship with her mother and how it changed and evolved throughout her life. “This book is for all mothers and all daughters, for all parents and their children and the journey that has to be taken to remain—or even to become—intimate,” she says in the video.

A celebrated actress, Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy and Tony nominee. She also starred in Bay Street Theater’s production of The Prompter.