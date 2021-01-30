35 Local Artists on Display in SAC’s ‘East End Collected6’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End Collected exhibition, conceived and curated by artist Paton Miller, has returned to Southampton Arts Center for its sixth iteration, East End Collected6.

Every year, East End Collected draws attention to the large population of artists living on the North Fork and in the Hamptons and reflects Miller’s vision of the East End as an ideal environment for artists to create work. In East End Collected6, Miller continues with the intention of never showing the same artist twice. Since its launch, the series has featured over 200 individuals.

“In 2012, I was invited to a meeting in Southampton Village to discuss the possibility of creating an arts center at 25 Jobs Lane,” Miller explains. “I was asked my opinion and I said to what would become the founding members of the Southampton Art Center, that if they were setting about opening an arts center, to survive they must be loved. To achieve that, I said their focus should be on the incredible artistic depth and diversity of our immediate region. A few months later I was invited to curate the first East End Collected exhibition. Here we are these years later and under extreme circumstances with our sixth installment having exhibited more than 200 artists!”

Through this latest exhibition, Southampton Arts Center celebrates 35 new artists. Artists include Linda K. Alpern, Mary Boochever, Deborah Buck, Dominic Cantasano, Isadora Capraro, Philippe Cheng, Joe Chierchio, Jerry Cooke, James Croak, Noel de Lesseps, Mary Delaney, John Dios, Melody Guini, Candace Hill, Dennis Lawrence, Christina Matthai, Gerald Monroe, Ryan Moore, Zach Osif, Patrick Peters, Leila Pinto, William Quigley, Doug Reina, Bastienne Schmidt, Christine Sciulli, Anne Seelbach, Agathe Snow, Kevin Teare, Catherine Van Milders, Maria Vasconcelos, Linh Vivace, Claire Watson, Carol Weinberg, Suzanne Wetanson, and John Whelan. The exhibition also pays tribute to two East End Collected alumni lost in 2020, David Geiser (EEC1) and Shimon Okshteyn (EEC4).

East End Collected6 is on view through April 11, and galleries are open Friday to Sunday, noon–5 p.m. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.

Visit southamptonartscenter.org for more information.