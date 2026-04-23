Pink Pearl Gala Honors Community

Caren Heacock delivering Gala Invocation Rick Seigleman Christopher Ekster with Christopher & Diane Slamon Rick Seigleman Danielle & Bill Flinter Rick Seigleman Gail & Chef Stephen Biggie Ammirati Rick Seigleman Gala Award Honorees Stephen Biggie Ammirati & Debbie Hughes Rick Seigleman Kimberly Judd, Riverhead Councilman Ken and Debra Rothwell Rick Seigleman Marianne & David Fitzgerald Rick Seigleman Mattituck Lions Club Members Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski and Dr. Susan Lee, Chief of Breast Surgery at PBMC_ Natalie Gibrigitzi, Angela Limis Rick Seigleman Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, Susan Ruffini with Champion Award recipient Debbie Hughes, and BeeJay Ferrucci Rick Seigleman NFBHC VP Bernadette Tuthill Rick Seigleman North Fork Breast Health Coalition Gala Survivors Rick Seigleman NY State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Angela Reese, VP at ConnectOne Bank Rick Seigleman Peconic Bay Medical Center Supporter Geg Zuhoski Rick Seigleman Rob Stromski presenting Community Spirit Award to Honoree Stephen Biggie Ammirati Rick Seigleman Sandra, Aron, Lindsay, Juliana, and Charlene from Blue Sage Day Spa Rick Seigleman

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosted its Annual Pink Pearl Gala at the Sea Star Ballroom in Riverhead. Led by Coalition President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, the event featured a cocktail reception, dinner, and dancing. Steven Ammirati received the Community Spirit Award, and Debbie Hughes was honored with the Champion Award. The gala raised support for programs serving the East End breast cancer community.