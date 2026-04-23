Event & Party Photos

Pink Pearl Gala Honors Community

By
1 minute 04/23/2026
Caren Heacock delivering Gala Invocation

Caren Heacock delivering Gala Invocation

Rick Seigleman
Christopher Ekster with Christopher & Diane Slamon

Christopher Ekster with Christopher & Diane Slamon

Rick Seigleman
Danielle & Bill Flinter

Danielle & Bill Flinter

Rick Seigleman
Gail & Chef Stephen Biggie Ammirati

Gail & Chef Stephen Biggie Ammirati

Rick Seigleman
Gala Award Honorees Stephen Biggie Ammirati & Debbie Hughes

Gala Award Honorees Stephen Biggie Ammirati & Debbie Hughes

Rick Seigleman
Kimberly Judd, Riverhead Councilman Ken and Debra Rothwell

Kimberly Judd, Riverhead Councilman Ken and Debra Rothwell

Rick Seigleman
Marianne & David Fitzgerald

Marianne & David Fitzgerald

Rick Seigleman
Mattituck Lions Club Members

Mattituck Lions Club Members

Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski and Dr. Susan Lee, Chief of Breast Surgery at PBMC_ Natalie Gibrigitzi, Angela Limis

Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski and Dr. Susan Lee, Chief of Breast Surgery at PBMC_ Natalie Gibrigitzi, Angela Limis

Rick Seigleman
Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, Susan Ruffini with Champion Award recipient Debbie Hughes, and BeeJay Ferrucci

Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, Susan Ruffini with Champion Award recipient Debbie Hughes, and BeeJay Ferrucci

Rick Seigleman
NFBHC VP Bernadette Tuthill

NFBHC VP Bernadette Tuthill

Rick Seigleman
North Fork Breast Health Coalition Gala Survivors

North Fork Breast Health Coalition Gala Survivors

Rick Seigleman
NY State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Angela Reese, VP at ConnectOne Bank

NY State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Angela Reese, VP at ConnectOne Bank

Rick Seigleman
Peconic Bay Medical Center Supporter Geg Zuhoski

Peconic Bay Medical Center Supporter Geg Zuhoski

Rick Seigleman
Rob Stromski presenting Community Spirit Award to Honoree Stephen Biggie Ammirati

Rob Stromski presenting Community Spirit Award to Honoree Stephen Biggie Ammirati

Rick Seigleman
Sandra, Aron, Lindsay, Juliana, and Charlene from Blue Sage Day Spa

Sandra, Aron, Lindsay, Juliana, and Charlene from Blue Sage Day Spa

Rick Seigleman

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosted its Annual Pink Pearl Gala at the Sea Star Ballroom in Riverhead. Led by Coalition President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, the event featured a cocktail reception, dinner, and dancing. Steven Ammirati received the Community Spirit Award, and Debbie Hughes was honored with the Champion Award. The gala raised support for programs serving the East End breast cancer community.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events