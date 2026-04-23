Pink Pearl Gala Honors Community
1 minute 04/23/2026
Caren Heacock delivering Gala Invocation
Christopher Ekster with Christopher & Diane Slamon
Danielle & Bill Flinter
Gail & Chef Stephen Biggie Ammirati
Gala Award Honorees Stephen Biggie Ammirati & Debbie Hughes
Kimberly Judd, Riverhead Councilman Ken and Debra Rothwell
Marianne & David Fitzgerald
Mattituck Lions Club Members
Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski and Dr. Susan Lee, Chief of Breast Surgery at PBMC_ Natalie Gibrigitzi, Angela Limis
Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, Susan Ruffini with Champion Award recipient Debbie Hughes, and BeeJay Ferrucci
NFBHC VP Bernadette Tuthill
North Fork Breast Health Coalition Gala Survivors
NY State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Angela Reese, VP at ConnectOne Bank
Peconic Bay Medical Center Supporter Geg Zuhoski
Rob Stromski presenting Community Spirit Award to Honoree Stephen Biggie Ammirati
Sandra, Aron, Lindsay, Juliana, and Charlene from Blue Sage Day Spa
The North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosted its Annual Pink Pearl Gala at the Sea Star Ballroom in Riverhead. Led by Coalition President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, the event featured a cocktail reception, dinner, and dancing. Steven Ammirati received the Community Spirit Award, and Debbie Hughes was honored with the Champion Award. The gala raised support for programs serving the East End breast cancer community.