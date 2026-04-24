Many homeowners may not realize that groundwater is the only source of fresh water for both Nassau and Suffolk Counties on Long Island. The region relies entirely on a sole-source aquifer system beneath the surface, supplying more than 400 million gallons of water each day to over 2.8 million residents. Unlike other areas that can draw from rivers or reservoirs, Long Island depends solely on this underground resource to meet all of its water needs.

While the aquifer contains a significant amount of water, high demand can place stress on the system, especially when it comes to maintaining proper water pressure. This isn’t just about daily conveniences like showering or washing dishes. Adequate water pressure is critical for emergency services, particularly firefighting. When demand spikes, such as during the summer months or drought conditions, the system can be strained.

According to the Suffolk County Water Authority, the average household uses between 400 and 500 gallons of water per day. A large portion of that, sometimes up to 50 percent, is used for irrigation. When many homeowners are watering lawns and landscapes simultaneously, it significantly increases demand and can tax the water supply.

Improving irrigation efficiency is one of the most effective ways to reduce unnecessary water use. Smart technology can make a meaningful difference. Wi-Fi enabled irrigation controllers automatically adjust watering schedules based on local weather conditions and can be managed remotely from a smartphone or tablet. Flow meters are another valuable tool, monitoring water movement through the system and detecting leaks or breaks. If an issue is identified, the system can shut down automatically to prevent waste and property damage.

Conserving water benefits everyone. By following local water restrictions and upgrading to efficient irrigation technology, homeowners can reduce usage, protect this vital resource, and even lower their utility bills.

For more info call 631-288-1087, email office@rbirrigation.net or visit rbirrigation.net

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