Chef Highlight: Scott Kampf of Union Burger Bar

New York native Scott Kampf has been a professional chef for over two decades and has led an illustrious career with a focus on French-American cooking. His various honors along the way include the acclaimed Chaine des Rôtisseurs Award of Excellence and Star Chef’s People’s Choice Award. Kampf also had a stint as a team challenger on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America and was later asked to appear on Kitchen Nightmares.

Kampf’s career largely consisted of work as a private chef for stars and professional athletes alike. He developed his natural cooking ability while living abroad and traveling around France, Italy and Spain to study international cuisine. It was there that Kampf learned about local fare and developed his unique, personal style as well as a taste for market fresh food.

After returning stateside, he worked in different kitchens along the east coast and eventually landed in the Hamptons, where he currently resides. His fresh interpretation of various cuisines has already earned Kampf a strong New York following. Kampf, who is widely regarded as one of the Hamptons’ top chefs, was brought on to Southampton Social Club, Union Burger Bar and Union Sushi Steak as part of a major overhaul. A few months ago, owner Ian Duke came up with the idea to put a pop-up fried chicken concept, The Coop, in the Social Club space and Kampf assisted in that menu creation. It is at these Hamptons hotspots that Kampf will call on over 20 years of expertise to offer East End foodies an innovative menu crafted with the season’s finest and freshest ingredients.