Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Inauguration Celebration

JLo will perform at the inauguration.
Jennifer Lopez at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in February 2020
Water Mill superstar Jennifer Lopez is among the headliners for the Celebrating American Primetime Special, an evening of performances of remarks to commemorate the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20.

The 90-minute special event will be held in place of the traditional inaugural ball due to COVID-19 restrictions and feature performances by Lopez, East Hamptonite Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kerry Washington.

Watch the special on major networks or stream it at bideninaugural.org/watch at 8:30 p.m.

