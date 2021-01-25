Jennifer Lopez Recreates “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” for 20th Anniversary

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” with a fun video shared on social media.

The song is one of the most popular singles from Lopez’s second album, J.Lo, and was released in 2001. Lopez took to social media to share a video of her recreating some of the moves from the song’s iconic video on the beach.

The #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge STARTS NOW !!!! Can’t wait to see your renditions. ✨😎✨ pic.twitter.com/z1YQRS2gjx — jlo (@JLo) January 24, 2021

Check it out above.