Jennifer Lopez Recreates “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” for 20th Anniversary

JLo will perform at the inauguration.
Jennifer Lopez at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in February 2020
Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” with a fun video shared on social media.

The song is one of the most popular singles from Lopez’s second album, J.Lo, and was released in 2001. Lopez took to social media to share a video of her recreating some of the moves from the song’s iconic video on the beach.

