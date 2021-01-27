South o’ the Highway

Real Housewives Star, Wainscott Resident Barbara Kavovit Announces Mayoral Run

Barbara Kavovit
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 6: Barbara Kavovit attends Love Rocks NYC VIP Rehearsals 2019 at Beacon Theatre on March 6, 2019 in New York.
Patrick McMullan

Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star and Wainscott resident Barbara Kavovit has announced her NYC mayoral run.

Kavovit took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “I’m running for Mayor of New York City because the city that I love, the city of opportunity where I built my business and my dreams, is in a state of crisis. I may not be a politician, but I’m a Bronx-born New Yorker who isn’t fearful of the hard work and tough decisions that lay ahead. It will take a builder to rebuild #NYC, and I’m the woman to do it.”

Affectionately known as Barbara K, Kavovit was a cast member during RHONY‘s 11th season in 2019. Kavovit is the CEO of Evergreen and runs a brand of female-oriented construction tools, DIYVA by Barbara K. The businesswoman and TV star is Bronx-born and running against other Democrats including Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, Kathryn Garcia and Ray McGuire.

