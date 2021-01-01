The Top 5 Feel-Good Stories of 2020
It’s hard to think of a more difficult year than 2020, but these five stories throughout 2020 show that in trying times, a little hope goes a long way.
Six months after a surgery that left him paralyzed from the neck down, Randy Hoffman walked out of a rehabilitation center and returned to East Hampton.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the East End in March, the volunteer organization East End Cares hit the ground running—collecting donations for the local food pantries, creating that buddy system for vulnerable community members who couldn’t leave the house and obtaining PPE for those who needed it most.
Norman Price, looking sharp and sporting his face mask, walked down the hill from his family house in Southampton toward the road to the sound of fire trucks passing. There was nothing ablaze, but the Southampton Fire Department were there to pay Price a special visit for his 90th birthday.
A pair of benevolent pilots recently volunteered their time and aircraft to transport to the South Fork more than a dozen puppies that were rescued from being euthanized in South Carolina. Charles Canavan, a pilot and flight instructor at East Hampton Airport in Wainscott, offered to have one of his students, East Hampton Police Officer Brian LaBelle, fly to Camden, South Carolina, to pick up 15 puppies on Dec. 18, according to the nonprofit Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.
When Lisa Liberatore, M.D., talks about her son Michael, the youngest of her two boys, it is immediately apparent how the power of love is a transformative, inspiring thing. The power of LUV, well, we’ll get to that in a moment.