The Top 5 Feel-Good Stories of 2020

It’s hard to think of a more difficult year than 2020, but these five stories throughout 2020 show that in trying times, a little hope goes a long way.

Six months after a surgery that left him paralyzed from the neck down, Randy Hoffman walked out of a rehabilitation center and returned to East Hampton.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the East End in March, the volunteer organization East End Cares hit the ground running—collecting donations for the local food pantries, creating that buddy system for vulnerable community members who couldn’t leave the house and obtaining PPE for those who needed it most.

Norman Price, looking sharp and sporting his face mask, walked down the hill from his family house in Southampton toward the road to the sound of fire trucks passing. There was nothing ablaze, but the Southampton Fire Department were there to pay Price a special visit for his 90th birthday.