Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: Jan 29–Feb 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are so many local events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home, that staying in for the weekend is actually a viable, enjoyable option. This week’s top East End virtual events include virtual Tai Chi, Urinetown: The Musical and more!

Discussion on James Schuyler and Fairfield Porter

Friday, January 29, 5 p.m.

Join Alicia Longwell and Nathan Kernan in an online livestream conversation about the friendship of poet James Schuyler and Fairfield Porter. Registration is free but required.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Virtual Works in Progress Concert

Friday, January 29, 5 p.m.

In partnership with Neue Galerie New York, the Perlman Music Program presents a virtual concert performed by students and alumni. Watch the premiere at PMP from Home.

perlmanmusicprogram.org

I Remember When: Memories of Old East Hampton

Friday, January 29, 7 p.m.

Join Hugh King and Kenneth Collum for an in-depth look at the life and memories of East Hamptonite John Howard Payne, who was born in 1791 to the founder of the prestigious Clinton Academy. Registration to this Zoom event is free but required.

easthamptonhistory.org

Urinetown: The Musical Livestream

Saturday, January 30, 6 p.m.

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Arts Academy presents a livestream presentation of Urinetown: The Musical. Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theater itself. Tickets are $30.

whbpac.org

Gather: The Art of Water

Monday, February 1, 7 p.m.

Guild Hall’s Gather is a series of conversations led by Black and Indigenous Change-makers in Suffolk County—a celebration of the East End’s diversity, a recognition of fault and colonization and, most importantly, an opportunity to build and implement new understandings. The second of four conversations is with Courtney M. Leonard, a Shinnecock artist and filmmaker. Tickets are $35.

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

All About Groundhogs

Tuesday, February 2, 4 p.m.

This Zoom program will teach you all about what groundhogs eat, where they live, and their interesting habits. You will learn about Quincy the Quogue Groundhog who is a resident at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge and learn firsthand why he needs to live in captivity. Registration is free but required.

quoguewildliferefuge.org

Back to the Future with Tim Godbold

Thursday, February 4, 11 a.m.

Looking back to the 1970s and 1980s and the visionary modern architecture that became a juxtaposition to the traditional Hamptons home, design alum Timothy Godbold will share his passion for 20th century architecture on the other side of the green privet in Southampton. Join Godbold as he discusses Norman Jaffe, Myron Goldfinger, Charles Gwathmey and his new nonprofit venture Hamptons 20th Century Modern.

southamptonhistory.org

Virtual Tai Chi

Thursday, February 4, Noon

Join John Turnbull every Thursday at noon for a relaxing hour of Tai Chi with the Hampton Library. Awaken your senses and strengthen your body in this enriching Zoom class. Registration is free.

[email protected], myhamptonlibrary.org

Simon & Schuster Rep Night

Thursday, February 4, 7 p.m.

Join BookHampton for an exclusive conversation with Simon & Schuster sales representative John Muse and learn everything you need to know about the year’s best new books. Registration for this virtual event is free but required.

bookhampton.com

NASA’s Airborne Lab: Mapping Polar Ice

Thursday, February 4, 7 p.m.

Navigator Walter Klein will discuss NASA’s Airborne Lab, its study of Earth’s surface and atmosphere and SOFIA, a 2.7-meter flying telescope. This Zoom event, hosted by the Hamptons Observatory, is free but requires registration.

kleintalk.eventbrite.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.