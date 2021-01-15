Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: January 15–21, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End has a wide array of awe-inspiring exhibitions on view at its art galleries and museums this week. Have you checked out all of this week’s these can’t-miss East End art shows and exhibits yet?

Student Art Festival 2021

January 16–February 21.

As a celebration of both Guild Hall’s 90th anniversary, and the centennial of the Village of East Hampton, this year’s festival, Student Art Festival 2021: PAST-PRESENT-FUTURE, looks to both the past and an imagined future. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

When Women Wore Whales Exhibit

Now through Saturday, January 16.

This is your last chance to catch Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s fascinating exhibit telling the story of how whalebone shaped 19th-century fashion. Through a display of photographs, fashion magazine plates, photographs, whaling tools, corsets, parasols and exquisite dresses showing the changes in fashion from 1820 to 1920, this Weathervane Gallery exhibit explores the fascinating, surprising and vital role the American whaling industry played in the world of 19th-century fashion. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

B-CAWZ Exhibition

Now through January 24.

This new White Room Gallery exhibition is one that truly makes a difference. Dandelion, a social impact company, saw a way to financially improve the lives of artisans around the world through the coalescing of the thousand-year-old rug weaving tradition with creations from renowned contemporary artists. The artists selected wanted to be part of a cause that changes lives. 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. thewhiteroom.gallery

Samuel Parrish Exhibit

Now on view.

Samuel L. Parrish, a wealthy summer resident and Southampton philanthropist, lived in Rogers Mansion between 1899 and 1932. During the summers he spent his time enhancing the mansion, creating the Parrish Art Museum, donating to local charities and developing civic improvements. The period rooms reflect his story and the mansion’s Parrish tenure during the early 20th century. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

SAC Storefront Art Project: Wild Things

Now on view.

Southampton Arts Center’s Storefront Art Project, an initiative created in partnership with Southampton Village, sees the former J. Crew and Kaval/Hampton Classic pop-up transformed into a new multimedia art installation, Wild Things, created by Kerry Sharkey Miller. 84B Main Street, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

