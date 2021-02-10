10 East End Mint Chocolate Desserts too Delicious to Deny

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Like pineapple on pizza before it, chocolate and mint have recently become another perfectly pleasant pairing that the internet loves to hate…for some reason. With Chocolate Mint Day coming up on February 19, we’re here to set the record straight with 10 East End chocolate mint desserts that are so yummy and expertly-made, even the naysayers will be hooked on this perfect match.

Mint Oreo Ice Cream at John’s Drive-In

You can’t get much more local than John’s Drive-In, which has been serving handmade ice cream to Montauk visitors and residents since 1967. Among its many flavors are mint chip and the delectable mint Oreo. Dine in, order takeout or place an UberEats delivery to taste these local favorites. 677 Montauk Highway Montauk. 631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

Homegrown Mint Bark at North Fork Chocolate Company

When you order from East End chocolatier Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company, you know you’ve ordered some of the richest, highest-quality chocolate around, and his homegrown mint bark is no exception. You can order quarter-pound bricks of this dark Belgian chocolate with creamy mint chip for pickup or shipping. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Green Mint Chip Ice Cream at Greenport Creamery

Greenport Creamery knows that the desserts we loved as kids will likely go on to be our extra special treats on cheat days and special occasions, which is why they curated a childhood favorites section of the menu where green mint chip ice cream can be found. This isn’t your ordinary mint chip though—these chocolate chips are certified Ghirardelli. 42 Main Street, Greenport. 631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com

Peppermint Mocha at Grindstone Coffee and Donuts

If you were sad to see peppermint mochas leave most coffee shop meus after the new year, you’ll be pleased to know that Grindstone Coffee in Sag Harbor has you covered. Call to order your mocha and a doughnut of the day for curbside pickup. 7A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream at Bistro Été

Beloved even by those who say they don’t like mint or ice cream, Chef Arie Pavlou’s popular frozen treat is light, refreshing and is made with fresh ingredients straight from his garden. Takeout and local delivery are available, so it’s time to see what all the fanfare is about. 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com

Mint Madness Shake at LT Burger

Of all the sweet treats on this list, LT Burger’s Mint Madness is the only one that’s rated R. With mint ice cream, a YORK Peppermint Pattie and mint liquor, this shake is a bit too mature for the kids, which means the adults get this delicious concoction all to themselves the next time they dine at the Sag Harbor burger joint. 62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Minty Mint Chip Ice Cream at Shock Ice Cream

The best chocolate mint ice cream in Westhampton Beach is available for pickup and local delivery. Just text Shock owner Elyse Richman at 631-553-0155 or visit DoorDash to grab yourself a pint of the ever-popular Minty Mint Chip. 99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2522, facebook.com/shockicecream

Tri-Flavored Latte at Crazy Beans

No one can tell you what flavors should and shouldn’t be paired together at Crazy Beans, where you can create your own hot, iced or blended latte with up to three flavors. Experiment with a peppermint, white chocolate, raspberry blend or even a peppermint, sugar-free dark chocolate, hazelnut—the possibilities are nearly endless! 2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

Chocolate Mint Ice Cream at Moo Moo’s East Hampton Ice Cream Shop

Boasting 12 flavors of Hershey’s premium hand-dipped ice cream made with high-quality ingredients, this small ice cream parlor is sure to please. Its mint option is certainly a tasty one with rich chocolate flakes showered into each refreshing scoop. Call to order a scoop or a pint. 69 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-604-2382, easthamptonicecream.com

Mint Chip Ice Cream at Magic Fountain Ice Cream

Magic Fountain’s seasonal peppermint ice cream is good, but it’s hard to beat their classic mint chip made with pure bittersweet chocolate flakes and mint puree. Pickup is available for cups, pints, quarts and even half-gallons of this delicious dessert. 9825 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com