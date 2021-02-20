Apple Debuts First Look at Julianne Moore in Lisey’s Story

Apple has revealed a cryptic first-look photo of its upcoming Stephen King adaptation, Lisey’s Story, starring Montauk’s Julianne Moore.

From Apple: “Based on the best-selling novel, and adapted by the author himself, Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.”

Moore filmed Lisey’s Story in New Jersey and the show is set to premiere this summer on Apple TV Plus. Check out the first-look photo below.