Julianne Moore Films ‘Lisey’s Story’ in New Jersey

Montauk’s Julianne Moore has begun filming her latest project, Lisey’s Story, in Franklin Township, NJ. The limited series will stream on the Apple TV Plus streaming service, which launches on November 1.

The series is based on the award-winning Stephen King novel of the same name, originally released in 2006. The story combines elements of psychological horror and romance and tells the story of Lisey Landon, the widow of a famous writer. As she goes through her husband’s writings, she begins to remember repressed memories, is stalked by one of his crazed fans and learns the truth about her husband’s mental illness, which has possibly supernatural origins.

Clive Owen plays Lisey’s husband, Scott, in the television adaptation. The series is produced by King, Moore, Star Wars director JJ Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Josh Boone, who also directed the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Stand, directs.

Moore has had a banner year. She received a lifetime achievement award over the summer at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic. She got her start on television, starring on the soap operas Edge of Night and As the World Turns in the 1980s before breaking into film in the 1990s and beyond, becoming a prominent star. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Boogie Nights in 1998, and won for Best Actress in 2015 for Still Alice. She has been nominated and won countless other honors, as well, including a Daytime Emmy, a Primetime Emmy and more, and is one of two actresses (the other being Juliette Binoche) to win the European Best Actress Triple Crown for wins at the Berlin, Cannes and Venice film festivals.

Lisey’s Story is being filmed at the historic Van Liew-Suydam House, which was built in the 1800s. We can’t help but wish the production would have chosen to film in one of the many historic homes on the East End!