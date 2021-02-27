Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Professional Services

Dan's Best of the Best

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Professional Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Audio / Video
Crescendo Designs

Best Financial Planner
Friedman LLP

Best Dating / Matchmaking
Itsjustlunchlongisland.com

Best Wedding Venue
Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant

Best Accountant / Accounting Firm
Karen Helinski

Best Insurance Broker
Kevin Lang

Best Public Relations Firm
Lawlor Media Group

Best Architect
Mark Schwartz & Associates

Best Computer Tech
Peconic Technology Services

Best Architect
Samuels & Steelman Architects

Best Photographer
Stacy Wickham Photography

Best Ad Agency / Marketing
Stark Media Group

Best Law Firm
Twomey

South Fork

Best Law Firm
Burner Law Group

Best Audio / Video
Crescendo

Best Wedding Venue
Gurney’s

Best Print / Copy
Hampton Photo Arts and Framing

Best Insurance Broker
Kevin Lang

Best Public Relations Firm
Lawlor Media Group

Best Accountant / Accounting Firm
Michael Mirras

Best Dating / Matchmaking
MTN Matchmaking–Maureen Tara Nelson

Best Computer Tech
My Computer Shop

Best Architect
Pamela Glazer

Best Photographer
Stacy Wickham Photography

Best Ad Agency / Marketing
WordHampton / Blumenfeld & Fleming

Best Financial Planner
York Bridge Wealth Partners

