Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Professional Services

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Professional Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.
North Fork
Best Audio / Video
Crescendo Designs
Best Financial Planner
Friedman LLP
Best Dating / Matchmaking
Itsjustlunchlongisland.com
Best Wedding Venue
Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant
Best Accountant / Accounting Firm
Karen Helinski
Best Insurance Broker
Kevin Lang
Best Public Relations Firm
Lawlor Media Group
Best Architect
Mark Schwartz & Associates
Best Computer Tech
Peconic Technology Services
Best Architect
Samuels & Steelman Architects
Best Photographer
Stacy Wickham Photography
Best Ad Agency / Marketing
Stark Media Group
Best Law Firm
Twomey
South Fork
Best Law Firm
Burner Law Group
Best Audio / Video
Crescendo
Best Wedding Venue
Gurney’s
Best Print / Copy
Hampton Photo Arts and Framing
Best Insurance Broker
Kevin Lang
Best Public Relations Firm
Lawlor Media Group
Best Accountant / Accounting Firm
Michael Mirras
Best Dating / Matchmaking
MTN Matchmaking–Maureen Tara Nelson
Best Computer Tech
My Computer Shop
Best Architect
Pamela Glazer
Best Photographer
Stacy Wickham Photography
Best Ad Agency / Marketing
WordHampton / Blumenfeld & Fleming
Best Financial Planner
York Bridge Wealth Partners