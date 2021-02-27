Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Professional Services

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Professional Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Audio / Video

Crescendo Designs

Best Financial Planner

Friedman LLP

Best Dating / Matchmaking

Itsjustlunchlongisland.com

Best Wedding Venue

Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant

Best Accountant / Accounting Firm

Karen Helinski

Best Insurance Broker

Kevin Lang

Best Public Relations Firm

Lawlor Media Group

Best Architect

Mark Schwartz & Associates

Best Computer Tech

Peconic Technology Services

Best Architect

Samuels & Steelman Architects

Best Photographer

Stacy Wickham Photography

Best Ad Agency / Marketing

Stark Media Group

Best Law Firm

Twomey

South Fork

Best Law Firm

Burner Law Group

Best Audio / Video

Crescendo

Best Wedding Venue

Gurney’s

Best Print / Copy

Hampton Photo Arts and Framing

Best Insurance Broker

Kevin Lang

Best Public Relations Firm

Lawlor Media Group

Best Accountant / Accounting Firm

Michael Mirras

Best Dating / Matchmaking

MTN Matchmaking–Maureen Tara Nelson

Best Computer Tech

My Computer Shop

Best Architect

Pamela Glazer

Best Photographer

Stacy Wickham Photography

Best Ad Agency / Marketing

WordHampton / Blumenfeld & Fleming

Best Financial Planner

York Bridge Wealth Partners