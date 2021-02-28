Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Recreation, Travel & Tourism

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.
North Fork
Best Air Charter
Air Hamptons
Best Fishing Charter
Captain Bob
Best Car / Limo Service
Classy Cab
Best Bike Rental
Country Time Cycle
Best Bike Tour Company
East End Bike Tours
Best Sporting Event
Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League
Best Bed & Breakfast / Inn
Harvest Inn B&B
Best Air Charter
Helicopter Flight Services / HeliNY
Best Sailing Charter
Layla Sailing
Best Boat Rental
Lighthouse Marina
Best Marina
Lighthouse Marina
Best Family Attraction
Long Island Aquarium
Best Tennis Club
North Fork Country Club
Best Kayak / Canoe / Sup Rental
One Love Beach
Best Camp
Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp
Best Hotel
The Preston House & Hotel
Best Golf Course
The Vineyards Golf Club
Best Air Charter
Wings Air
South Fork
Best Kayak / Canoe / Sup Rental
Adventure Paddleboards
Best Bike Tour Company
Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company
Best Tennis Club
East Hampton Indoor Tennis (Tie)
Best Sporting Event
Ellen’s Run
Best Marina
Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Best Golf Course
Indian Island
Best Sailing Charter
Mon-Tiki
Best Bike Rental
Pedalshare
Best Boat Rental
Pontoon Paddler
Best Fishing Charter
Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat
Best Family Attraction
Slo Jack’s Miniature Golf
Best Camp
Southampton Camp & Club
Best Hotel
Southampton Inn
Best Tennis Club
Sportime Quogue (Tie)
Best Car / Limo Service
Sunny Limo
Best Bed & Breakfast / Inn
The Baker House 1650