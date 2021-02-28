Dan's Best of the Best

Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Recreation, Travel & Tourism

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Air Charter
Air Hamptons

Best Fishing Charter
Captain Bob

Best Car / Limo Service
Classy Cab

Best Bike Rental
Country Time Cycle

Best Bike Tour Company
East End Bike Tours

Best Sporting Event
Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League

Best Bed & Breakfast / Inn
Harvest Inn B&B

Best Air Charter
Helicopter Flight Services / HeliNY

Best Sailing Charter
Layla Sailing

Best Boat Rental
Lighthouse Marina

Best Marina
Lighthouse Marina

Best Family Attraction
Long Island Aquarium

Best Tennis Club
North Fork Country Club

Best Kayak / Canoe / Sup Rental
One Love Beach

Best Camp
Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp

Best Hotel
The Preston House & Hotel

Best Golf Course
The Vineyards Golf Club

Best Air Charter
Wings Air

South Fork

Best Kayak / Canoe / Sup Rental
Adventure Paddleboards

Best Bike Tour Company
Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company

Best Tennis Club
East Hampton Indoor Tennis (Tie)

Best Sporting Event
Ellen’s Run

Best Marina
Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Best Golf Course
Indian Island

Best Sailing Charter
Mon-Tiki

Best Bike Rental
Pedalshare

Best Boat Rental
Pontoon Paddler

Best Fishing Charter
Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat

Best Family Attraction
Slo Jack’s Miniature Golf

Best Camp
Southampton Camp & Club

Best Hotel
Southampton Inn

Best Tennis Club
Sportime Quogue (Tie)

Best Car / Limo Service
Sunny Limo

Best Bed & Breakfast / Inn
The Baker House 1650

