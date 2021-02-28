Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Recreation, Travel & Tourism

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Air Charter

Air Hamptons

Best Fishing Charter

Captain Bob

Best Car / Limo Service

Classy Cab

Best Bike Rental

Country Time Cycle

Best Bike Tour Company

East End Bike Tours

Best Sporting Event

Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League

Best Bed & Breakfast / Inn

Harvest Inn B&B

Best Air Charter

Helicopter Flight Services / HeliNY

Best Sailing Charter

Layla Sailing

Best Boat Rental

Lighthouse Marina

Best Marina

Lighthouse Marina

Best Family Attraction

Long Island Aquarium

Best Tennis Club

North Fork Country Club

Best Kayak / Canoe / Sup Rental

One Love Beach

Best Camp

Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp

Best Hotel

The Preston House & Hotel

Best Golf Course

The Vineyards Golf Club

Best Air Charter

Wings Air

South Fork

Best Kayak / Canoe / Sup Rental

Adventure Paddleboards

Best Bike Tour Company

Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company

Best Tennis Club

East Hampton Indoor Tennis (Tie)

Best Sporting Event

Ellen’s Run

Best Marina

Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Best Golf Course

Indian Island

Best Sailing Charter

Mon-Tiki

Best Bike Rental

Pedalshare

Best Boat Rental

Pontoon Paddler

Best Fishing Charter

Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat

Best Family Attraction

Slo Jack’s Miniature Golf

Best Camp

Southampton Camp & Club

Best Hotel

Southampton Inn

Best Tennis Club

Sportime Quogue (Tie)

Best Car / Limo Service

Sunny Limo

Best Bed & Breakfast / Inn

The Baker House 1650