Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Shopping

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Shopping categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.
North Fork
Best Hardware Store
Ace Hardware Southold
Best Book Store
Burton’s Bookstore
Best Bike Shop
Country Time Cycle
Best Children’s Clothing Store
Creations by Lisa
Best Formal Wear
Crinoline
Best Women’s Clothing Store
Crinoline
Best Foreign Auto Dealer
Eagle Auto Mall
Best Sporting Goods
East End Paddle Sports
Best Consignment / Thrift Store
Eastern Long Island Hospital Opportunity Shop
Best Décor / Home Furnishings
Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating
Best Fabric / Textiles
Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating
Best Toy Store
Goldsmith’s Toys And Electronics
Best Appliance Store
Gringer & Sons
Best Florist
Ivy League Flowers & Gifts
Best Super Market
King Kullen Cutchogue
Best Boat Retailer
Lighthouse Marina
Best Domestic Auto Dealer
Mullen Motors
Best Surf Shop / Beach Wear
One Love Beach
Best Jewelry Store
Orenda Fine Jewelry
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Renee’s
Best Nursery Garden Center
Shade Trees
Best Shoe Store
Sole Provisions
Best Optical Store
Southold Optician
Best Antique Store
The Times Vintage
Best Bait / Tackle Shop
Warren’s Tackle Center
South Fork
Best Children’s Clothing Store
Bean 2 Tween
Best Foreign Auto Dealer
BMW of Southampton
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Edward Archer
Best Jewelry Store
Garden Of Silver
Best Antique Store
Good Ground Antique Center
Best Boat Retailer
Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Best Décor / Home Furnishings
Hildreth’s Home Goods
Best Domestic Auto Dealer
Jeep of Southampton
Best Shoe Store
Jildor Shoes
Best Foreign Auto Dealer
Land Rover/Jaguar of Southampton
Best Appliance Store
Plesser’s Appliance
Best Hardware Store
Riverhead Building Supply
Best Bike Shop
Rotations Bicycle Center
Best Pre-Owned & Classic Auto Dealer
Rubio Premier Motors
Best Florist
Sag Harbor Florist
Best Fabric / Textiles
Sag Harbor Variety Store
Best Women’s Clothing Store
Shock
Best Sporting Goods
Skidmore’s Sports & Styles
Best Book Store
Southampton Books/Sag Harbor Books
Best Optical Store
Southampton Optiks
Best Toy Store
Stevenson’s Toys
Best Supermarket
Stop & Shop Hampton Bays
Best Consignment / Thrift Store
The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store
Best Bait / Tackle Shop
Tight Line Tackle
Best Nursery / Garden Center
Unlimited Earth Care Inc.
Best Surf Shop / Beach Wear
Wetter or Not