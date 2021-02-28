Dan's Best of the Best

Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Shopping

By Posted on
Clothes hang on a shelf in a designer clothes store in Melbourne, Australia
Credit: Getty Images

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Shopping categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Hardware Store
Ace Hardware Southold

Best Book Store
Burton’s Bookstore

Best Bike Shop
Country Time Cycle

Best Children’s Clothing Store
Creations by Lisa

Best Formal Wear
Crinoline

Best Women’s Clothing Store
Crinoline

Best Foreign Auto Dealer
Eagle Auto Mall

Best Sporting Goods
East End Paddle Sports

Best Consignment / Thrift Store
Eastern Long Island Hospital Opportunity Shop

Best Décor / Home Furnishings
Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

Best Fabric / Textiles
Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

Best Toy Store
Goldsmith’s Toys And Electronics

Best Appliance Store
Gringer & Sons

Best Florist
Ivy League Flowers & Gifts

Best Super Market
King Kullen Cutchogue

Best Boat Retailer
Lighthouse Marina

Best Domestic Auto Dealer
Mullen Motors

Best Surf Shop / Beach Wear
One Love Beach

Best Jewelry Store
Orenda Fine Jewelry

Best Men’s Clothing Store
Renee’s

Best Nursery Garden Center
Shade Trees

Best Shoe Store
Sole Provisions

Best Optical Store
Southold Optician

Best Antique Store
The Times Vintage

Best Bait / Tackle Shop
Warren’s Tackle Center

South Fork

Best Children’s Clothing Store
Bean 2 Tween

Best Foreign Auto Dealer
BMW of Southampton

Best Men’s Clothing Store
Edward Archer

Best Jewelry Store
Garden Of Silver

Best Antique Store
Good Ground Antique Center

Best Boat Retailer
Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Best Décor / Home Furnishings
Hildreth’s Home Goods

Best Domestic Auto Dealer
Jeep of Southampton

Best Shoe Store
Jildor Shoes

Best Foreign Auto Dealer
Land Rover/Jaguar of Southampton

Best Appliance Store
Plesser’s Appliance

Best Hardware Store
Riverhead Building Supply

Best Bike Shop
Rotations Bicycle Center

Best Pre-Owned & Classic Auto Dealer
Rubio Premier Motors

Best Florist
Sag Harbor Florist

Best Fabric / Textiles
Sag Harbor Variety Store

Best Women’s Clothing Store
Shock

Best Sporting Goods
Skidmore’s Sports & Styles

Best Book Store
Southampton Books/Sag Harbor Books

Best Optical Store
Southampton Optiks

Best Toy Store
Stevenson’s Toys

Best Supermarket
Stop & Shop Hampton Bays

Best Consignment / Thrift Store
The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store

Best Bait / Tackle Shop
Tight Line Tackle

Best Nursery / Garden Center
Unlimited Earth Care Inc.

Best Surf Shop / Beach Wear
Wetter or Not

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites