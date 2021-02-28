Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Shopping

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Shopping categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Hardware Store

Ace Hardware Southold

Best Book Store

Burton’s Bookstore

Best Bike Shop

Country Time Cycle

Best Children’s Clothing Store

Creations by Lisa

Best Formal Wear

Crinoline

Best Women’s Clothing Store

Crinoline

Best Foreign Auto Dealer

Eagle Auto Mall

Best Sporting Goods

East End Paddle Sports

Best Consignment / Thrift Store

Eastern Long Island Hospital Opportunity Shop

Best Décor / Home Furnishings

Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

Best Fabric / Textiles

Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

Best Toy Store

Goldsmith’s Toys And Electronics

Best Appliance Store

Gringer & Sons

Best Florist

Ivy League Flowers & Gifts

Best Super Market

King Kullen Cutchogue

Best Boat Retailer

Lighthouse Marina

Best Domestic Auto Dealer

Mullen Motors

Best Surf Shop / Beach Wear

One Love Beach

Best Jewelry Store

Orenda Fine Jewelry

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Renee’s

Best Nursery Garden Center

Shade Trees

Best Shoe Store

Sole Provisions

Best Optical Store

Southold Optician

Best Antique Store

The Times Vintage

Best Bait / Tackle Shop

Warren’s Tackle Center

South Fork

Best Children’s Clothing Store

Bean 2 Tween

Best Foreign Auto Dealer

BMW of Southampton

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Edward Archer

Best Jewelry Store

Garden Of Silver

Best Antique Store

Good Ground Antique Center

Best Boat Retailer

Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Best Décor / Home Furnishings

Hildreth’s Home Goods

Best Domestic Auto Dealer

Jeep of Southampton

Best Shoe Store

Jildor Shoes

Best Foreign Auto Dealer

Land Rover/Jaguar of Southampton

Best Appliance Store

Plesser’s Appliance

Best Hardware Store

Riverhead Building Supply

Best Bike Shop

Rotations Bicycle Center

Best Pre-Owned & Classic Auto Dealer

Rubio Premier Motors

Best Florist

Sag Harbor Florist

Best Fabric / Textiles

Sag Harbor Variety Store

Best Women’s Clothing Store

Shock

Best Sporting Goods

Skidmore’s Sports & Styles

Best Book Store

Southampton Books/Sag Harbor Books

Best Optical Store

Southampton Optiks

Best Toy Store

Stevenson’s Toys

Best Supermarket

Stop & Shop Hampton Bays

Best Consignment / Thrift Store

The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store

Best Bait / Tackle Shop

Tight Line Tackle

Best Nursery / Garden Center

Unlimited Earth Care Inc.

Best Surf Shop / Beach Wear

Wetter or Not