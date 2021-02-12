Mattituck Man Arrested for DWI in Fatal Crash

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Mattituck man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Riverhead on Thursday night, Riverhead Town Police said.

Matthew Nemschick was driving on Main Street when he struck the victim, who’s name was not immediately released, shortly after 10 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The 54-year-old suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated. The Riverhead Police Department Detective Division and the New York State Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which is continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, all calls will remain confidential.