Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: February 5–11, 2021

Enjoy all the online events the East End has to offer from the comfort of home. This week’s top East End virtual events include a livestream talk with Tomashi Jackson and Minerva Perez, the WHBPAC Valentine’s Day Raffle and more!

Talk: Tomashi Jackson & Minerva Perez

Friday, February 5, 5 p.m.

Join a livestream talk featuring Tomashi Jackson, the Parrish Art Museum’s 2021 Platform artist, and Minerva Perez, Executive Director of OLA of Eastern Long Island, moderated by Corinne Erni, Senior Curator of ArtsReach and Special Projects.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Beo String Quartet: Music and Tea

Friday, February 5, 7:30 p.m.

Beo String Quartet joins Twin Forks Musicivic for a performance of Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2 in A minor from the Bantha Tea Bar in Pittsburg. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

WHBPAC Valentine’s Day Raffle

Friday, February 5.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is giving East Enders the chance to win the ultimate Valentine’s Day experience! Raffle tickets are $50 per ticket or $75 for a pair, and two lucky winners will be chosen at random at the end of the event. Delight your loved one with a private movie screening, dinner, bottle of bubbly and your personalized love note on the iconic WHBPAC marquee for all to see.

whbpac.org

Gather: Plain Sight Project

Monday, February 8, 7 p.m.

Guild Hall’s Gather is a series of conversations led by Black and Indigenous Change-makers in Suffolk County—a celebration of the East End’s diversity, a recognition of fault and colonization and, most importantly, an opportunity to build and implement new understandings. The third of four conversations is with Donnamarie Barnes, Plain Sight Project chair and Sylvester Manor Curator/Archivist, and David Rattray, Plain Sight Project founder and East End journalist. Tickets are $35.

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Virtual Body Sculpting

Tuesday, February 9, 9:30 a.m.

Join Claire from the Riverhead Free Library for this great body sculpting class live on Zoom. Come for the Tuesday morning sessions, the Thursday afternoons, or both! Registration is free but required.

riverheadlibrary.org

From Pantry to Parlor

Tuesday, February 9, 11 a.m.

Function and utility were foremost in the artisan’s mind when constructing early American household tools, but the handmade nature of these objects oftentimes allowed these artisans to add decorative motifs like hearts. One such lover of these specific motifs is Vice Regent of the Southampton Colony DAR Chapter, Gerri MacWhinnie, who was married 62 years ago on Valentine’s Day. That event mixed with her love of American history prompted her to begin a collection of these beautiful artifacts. Join Southampton History Museum for a virtual show where she’ll showcase these tools and teach of their everyday uses.

southamptonhistory.org

Art Event on Impressionist Painting

Tuesday, February 9, 4 p.m.

Explore how impressionist artists from the East End as well as French impressionists captured the beauty of the moment in paintings. Then, guided by author-artist Joyce Raimondo, paint your own outdoor scene using dabs of colorful paint. You’ll need paint, brushes, paper or canvas. Zoom registration is free but required.

631-324-0222 ext.3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Author Event: Paul Vidich, The Mercenary

Wednesday, February 10, 7 p.m.

Join BookHampton for a virtual conversation between multi-award-winning screenwriter Stephen Schiff and Paul Vidich, acclaimed author of An Honorable Man, The Good Assassin and his latest thriller, The Mercenary.

bookhampton.com

Creating a Wildlife Refuge at Home

Thursday, February 11, 4 p.m.

Join Quogue Wildlife Refuge for a virtual webinar with Anthony Marinello, founder of Dropseed Native Landscapes, and learn how to make your own yard a wildlife refuge by utilizing native plants. Topics will also include the requirements needed to provide wildlife habitat, along with maintenance tips to ensure your garden looks its best while also remaining highly functional within your local ecosystem. Zoom registration is free but required.

quoguewildliferefuge.org

Literature Live! Moby Dick

Now through February 28.

Bay Street Theater’s Literature Live! continues with an on-demand theatrical production of Herman Melville’s American classic Moby Dick. The cast features celebrated actor Harris Yulin and stars of the stage Dan Domingues, Wonza Johnson, Nehal Joshi, Trent Saunders and Allen O’Reilly. Virtual tickets are $23.

baystreet.org

