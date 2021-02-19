Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: February 19–25, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of skilled artists, both the well-known and the up-and-comers, and their gorgeous art is on view at art galleries across the Twin Forks this week. Have you perused all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as Student Art Festival 2021: PAST-PRESENT-FUTURE at Guild Hall?

Student Art Festival 2021

Now through Sunday, February 21.

As a celebration of both Guild Hall’s 90th anniversary, and the centennial of the Village of East Hampton, this year’s exhibition, Student Art Festival 2021: PAST-PRESENT-FUTURE, looks to both the past and an imagined future.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Arden Scott Exhibition

Now through March 7.

Visit the upstairs gallery at VSOP Projects to see five new works by sculptor Arden Scott from her series Aids of Navigation. Also on display are four paintings by Rainer Gross in the front room and two works by Jacob Ouillette in the back room.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Painting, Beloved Exhibition

Now through March 7.

Grenning Gallery presents Painting, Beloved, an exhibition that explores the “mate as muse” phenomenon. The artists in this exhibition are not only couples in real life, but there are also subtle whispers of their shared intimacy in their paintings as well.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

A Collection Exhibition

Now through April 10.

William Ris Gallery has extended A Collection, giving art lovers more time to marvel at the stunning works on display by John Cino, Jane Hartley, Dawn Lee, Seung Lee, Deborah Lennek, Ro Lohin Will McCarthy, Doug Reina, Roohi Saleem, Jim Stewart and Kevin Wixted.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

SAC Storefront Art Project: Inequality Bakery

Now through June 5.

Southampton Arts Center has unveiled its third window display as part of its exciting mission to fill vacant Southampton village boutiques with art. By creating the Inequality Bakery, artist Monica Banks aims to stop passersby in their tracks by reminding them that the occasions we celebrate, such as birthdays and anniversaries, also call to mind all those who could not attend our parties.

53A Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

